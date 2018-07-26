2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet
Swimmers are gearing up for the first finals session at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. Tonight, we’ll see them compete for Pan Pacs roster spots in the 200 fly, 100 free, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free.
The women’s 100 free features another Simone Manuel vs. Mallory Comerford matchup. Hali Flickinger is the one to watch in the 200 fly after breaking Mary Meagher’s 37-year-old U.S. Open Record this morning. The men’s 200 fly saw a lot of guys go best times in prelims, with National Teamer Justin Wright leading the way over Worlds finalist Jack Conger and junior star Jack LeVant. In the distance events, we’ll get a chance to see World Record holder Katie Ledecky (800 free) and short course American Record holder Zane Grothe (1500 free) in action.
After narrowly making it into the 100 free final, Caeleb Dressel will look to outside smoke the 100 free field, with Nathan Adrian trying to hold him off to extend his winning streak at U.S. Trials. Adrian hasn’t lost this race at a Trials meet since 2009. Leading the way into this final, however, is Worlds gold medalist Zach Apple, who swam prelims of the 400 free relay in Budapest last summer. Maxime Rooney, who trains with Dressel, is also a title threat after his breakout swim in prelims.
Check out a full preview of tonight’s events here.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY:
- World Record: 2:01.81- Liu Zige, 2009
- American Record: 2:04.14- Mary Descenza, 2009
- Championship Record: 2:05.87- Hali Flickinger, 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87- Hali Flickinger, 2018
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:06.14
- SILVER: Katie Drabot– 2:07.18
- BRONZE: Regan Smith– 2:07.42
- FOURTH: Dakota Luther– 2:08.09
After breaking the 37-year-old U.S. open Record this morning, Georgia’s Hali Flickinger got the job done in finals. Through the 50, Flickinger and Drabot were under American Record pace. Flickinger held the lead with a 1:00.01 halfway and was just a tenth shy of American Record pace at the 150, followed very closely by Drabot. Flickinger pulled further ahead down the final stretch, winning the race in 2:06.14.
It wound up being a close race for 2nd between Drabot (2:07.18) and 16-year-old Regan Smith (2:07.42). Drabot held her off down the final 50 meters as they both went lifetime bests. Dakota Luther, who represented the U.S. at Worlds last summer, also reached in for a top 4 spit in 2:08.09. That was her best time by over half a second, beating the 2:08.71 she swam to qualify for Worlds in 2017.
2:08.09 luther
In the B final, Lillie Nordmann and Allie Piccirillo (2:11.30) were out front through the halfway point, but 16-year-old Lindsay Looney ran them down to win the heat in 2:10.03, followed by Alicia Finnigan (2:10.50). In her 3rd 200 fly of the day, Nordmann clipped her best in 2:10.64.
MEN’S 200 FLY:
- World Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
- American Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
- Championship Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE:
- World Record: 51.71- Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
- American Record: 52.27- Simone Manuel, 2017
- Championship Record: 52.81- Mallory Comerford, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 52.81- Mallory Comerford, 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 100 FREE:
- World Record: 46.91- Cesar Cielo, 2009
- American Record: 47.17- Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- Championship Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- World Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- American Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Championship Record: 8:10.32- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 1500 FREE:
- World Record: 14:31.02- Sun Yang, 2012
- American Record: 14:39.38- Connor Jaeger, 2016
- Championship Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
Fantastic first morning. The US swimmers came out and stamped their authority down for the rest of the world to see in impressive fashion. Flickinger my personal highlight – diminutive athletes who make it to the top in any sport have massive respect from me. No doubt about it – “too small” is something all smaller athletes hear, but it must act as such a motivator for many.
Oh, and come on Nathan, one more time tonight #KeepTheStreak
Predictions
W200FLY
1. Flickinger 2:05.55 US, CR
2. Drabot 2:06.45
3. Smith 2:08.09
M200FLY
1. Conger 1:53.85
2. Kalisz 1:54.40
3. Wright 1:54.90
W100FREE
1. Manuel 52.83
2. Comerford 52.84
3. Geer 53.25
4. Weitzeil 53.76
5. Walsh 53.98
6. Dahlia 54.10
M100FREEE
1. Apple 47.79
2. Dressel 47.83
3. Adrian 48.01 (Hoping he pulls through #KeepTheStreak)
4. Pieroni 48.08
5. Rooney 48.22
6. Haas 48.27
W800FREE
1. Ledecky 8:08.97
2. Smith 8:18.90
3. Runge 8:26.50
M1500FREE
1. Wilimovsky 14:53.67
2. Sweetser 14:57.04
3. Grothe 15:00.01
Seems like you want Grothe to suffer, couldn’t give him under 15?
Pan Pacs 😀
Zane Grothe will win.
Why Apple beat dressel?
I think Dressel isn’t near top form here, but will be at pan pacs. Apple looked great this morning with a huge glide at the end and it looked relatively easy. Just my predictions, probably not what’s going to happen.
Finke will be top 3
So am I going to be able to watch this finals session on usaswimming.org
Not a-finals but the other finals