2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the first finals session at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. Tonight, we’ll see them compete for Pan Pacs roster spots in the 200 fly, 100 free, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free.

The women’s 100 free features another Simone Manuel vs. Mallory Comerford matchup. Hali Flickinger is the one to watch in the 200 fly after breaking Mary Meagher’s 37-year-old U.S. Open Record this morning. The men’s 200 fly saw a lot of guys go best times in prelims, with National Teamer Justin Wright leading the way over Worlds finalist Jack Conger and junior star Jack LeVant. In the distance events, we’ll get a chance to see World Record holder Katie Ledecky (800 free) and short course American Record holder Zane Grothe (1500 free) in action.

After narrowly making it into the 100 free final, Caeleb Dressel will look to outside smoke the 100 free field, with Nathan Adrian trying to hold him off to extend his winning streak at U.S. Trials. Adrian hasn’t lost this race at a Trials meet since 2009. Leading the way into this final, however, is Worlds gold medalist Zach Apple, who swam prelims of the 400 free relay in Budapest last summer. Maxime Rooney, who trains with Dressel, is also a title threat after his breakout swim in prelims.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

World Record: 2:01.81- Liu Zige, 2009

American Record: 2:04.14- Mary Descenza, 2009

Championship Record: 2:05.87- Hali Flickinger , 2018

, 2018 U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87- Hali Flickinger, 2018

After breaking the 37-year-old U.S. open Record this morning, Georgia’s Hali Flickinger got the job done in finals. Through the 50, Flickinger and Drabot were under American Record pace. Flickinger held the lead with a 1:00.01 halfway and was just a tenth shy of American Record pace at the 150, followed very closely by Drabot. Flickinger pulled further ahead down the final stretch, winning the race in 2:06.14.

It wound up being a close race for 2nd between Drabot (2:07.18) and 16-year-old Regan Smith (2:07.42). Drabot held her off down the final 50 meters as they both went lifetime bests. Dakota Luther, who represented the U.S. at Worlds last summer, also reached in for a top 4 spit in 2:08.09. That was her best time by over half a second, beating the 2:08.71 she swam to qualify for Worlds in 2017.

In the B final, Lillie Nordmann and Allie Piccirillo (2:11.30) were out front through the halfway point, but 16-year-old Lindsay Looney ran them down to win the heat in 2:10.03, followed by Alicia Finnigan (2:10.50). In her 3rd 200 fly of the day, Nordmann clipped her best in 2:10.64.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

World Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009

American Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009

Championship Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

World Record: 51.71- Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

American Record: 52.27- Simone Manuel , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record: 52.81- Mallory Comerford , 2017

, 2017 U.S. Open Record: 52.81- Mallory Comerford, 2017

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

MEN’S 100 FREE:

World Record: 46.91- Cesar Cielo, 2009

American Record: 47.17- Caeleb Dressel , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

World Record: 14:31.02- Sun Yang, 2012

American Record: 14:39.38- Connor Jaeger, 2016

Championship Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008