USA Swimming Summer Nationals Day 1 Photo Vault

The anticipation is over and the fun in SoCal has begun.  The USA Swimming summer nationals are in full swing and we have some of the best swimming photography from our own Mike Lewis to share.  Here’s some of what he captured on day one.

Justin Wright (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Held (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel (photo: Mike Lewis)

Tristen Ulett (photo: Mike Lewis)

Justina Kozan (photo: Mike Lewis)

Noah Bowers (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sterling Crane (photo: Mike Lewis)

Regan Smith (photo: Mike Lewis)

Hali Flickenger (photo: Mike Lewis)

Hali Flickenger (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew (photo: Mike Lewis)

Remedy Rule (photo: Mike Lewis)

Morgan Hilll (photo: Mike Lewis)

True Sweetser (photo: Mike Lewis)

Abby Harter (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!