Simone Manuel Doing Things in Practice She’s Never Done Before (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Simone Manuel– 52.54
  2. SILVER: Mallory Comerford– 53.09
  3. BRONZE: Margo Geer– 53.44
  4. FOURTH: Abbey Weitzeil– 53.56

Simone Manuel took over the U.S. Open Record by 3 tenths as she rocked a 52.54, marking the 2nd fastest swim ever done by an American. The record formerly belonged to Mallory Comerford, who touched 2nd in 53.09 tonight.

Indiana’s Margo Geer cracked her best time by 3 tenths, touching 3rd in 53.44 to secure a Pan Pacs spot. Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil continues on her way to a comeback as she hit the wall 4th in 53.56. That’s her fastest time since she set her lifetime best 53.28 at 2016 Trials.

Relay stalwart Lia Neal was 5th in 53.95, a sizable drop of 0.44s from this morning.  Another veteran, Allison Schmitt, picked up the 6th spot with a time of 54.24.  Katie McLauglin, swimming out of the B-final, actually tied Schmitt’s time.

