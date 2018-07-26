Blake Pieroni: “I thought my 100 was going to struggle” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

World Record: 46.91- Cesar Cielo, 2009

American Record: 47.17- Caeleb Dressel , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 47.58- Jason Lezak, 2008

Though Indiana’s Zach Apple had the fastest time of the day with his 48.06 from prelims, it was teammate Blake Pieroni who brought home the national title, swimming a lifetime best 48.08 to win the final. That snapped the winning streak of Nathan Adrian, who touched 2nd in 48.25 and lost the race for the first time since 2009. Apple was 4th tonight in 48.34.

Notably, World Champion star sprinter Caeleb Dressel missed the team in this event. He improved on his prelims time by 2 tenths, touching 6th in 48.50. It’s likely Dressel will make the team elsewhere, though, and will be able to swim this race at Pan Pacs.

Texas’ Townley Haas was within a tenth of his best to take 3rd in 48.30. Michael Chadwick, who swam the 400 free relay at 2017 Worlds, clipped his best to place 5th in 48.44, just shy of a potential Pan Pacs qualification. After his 48.27 in prelims, Maxime Rooney was a 48.56 for 7th tonight, leaving him out of Pan Pacs consideration in this race.

Interestingly, Texas’ Tate Jackson had the 2nd fastest swim of finals in 48.20, but won’t qualify for Pan Pacs since he was in the B final. Harvard’s Dean Farris, who has spent some time training with Texas this summer, broke 49 for the first time for 2nd in the B final at 48.52.