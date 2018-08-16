1076 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1764 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 2,800 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

HEAD COACH — BROOKINGS SWIM CLUB

The Brookings Swim Club (BSC), a USA Swimming club in Brookings, SD, is seeking an inspiring full time or part time Head Coach with excellent leadership, technical expertise, communication and team building skills to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 75 athletes. We have consistently had swimmers attending Junior Nationals, Sectionals, Zones and going on to compete at the collegiate level.

SAN FRANCISCO TSUNAMI AQUATICS: SWIM COACH

The Swim Coach position is a part-time, independent contractor position. The position will require a minimum of 1.5 hours of paid, on-deck time each week. The Swim Coach reports to and takes direction from the team’s Head Coach, who reports to the team’s Board of Directors.

DAN MCKINNEY YMCA SEEKS AQUATICS DIRECTOR – LA JOLLA, CA

The Dan McKinney YMCA is in search of an upbeat, enthusiastic self-starter for their Aquatics Director position. The newly renovated Dan McKinney YMCA is a state of the-art-facility that overlooks the Jewel of La Jolla and the Pacific Ocean. The Aquatic Center consists of a recreational pool, lap pool, spa and splash pad and is a beacon in the community.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AT MILLSAPS COLLEGE

Millsaps College, a selective, residential liberal arts college that competes at the NCAA Division III level and is in the Southern Athletic Association, seeks qualified individuals for the open position of Millsaps College, a private, liberal arts NCAA DIII institution, located in Jackson, MS, seeks applications for an Assistant Men’s/Women Swim Coach.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Denver Swim Academy is seeking a part time Assistant Age Group Coach. The position would require 12 – 20 hours a week working primarily with 12 and under swimmers along with the coverage of other training groups when needed. A strong background in competitive swimming and Coaching is preferred.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Do you have a passion for Swimming and living a healthy way of life? We are looking for a passionate Head Swim Team Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. A typical day for a Head Swim Team Coach could include:

HEAD SWIM COACH RACE AQUATICS/KENTUCKY

RACE Aquatics is seeking a qualified applicant for a full-time salaried Head Coach for USA Swimming Club Team and High School programs. RACE is a USA Swim Club founded in 2007 and is part of Kentucky Swimming LSC. RACE is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by an elected Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Unified Aquatics Club is looking for an assistant age-group coach who will be working with our Short-Course swimmers September-March. This coach will be working in the evenings Monday – Thursday and Sunday afternoon.

FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH (YMCA OF CENTRAL FLORIDA)

The YMCA of Central Florida (YCF) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This will be a leadership role within our six county, multi-site age group swim program. This position reports directly to the Director of Competitive Swimming and will be primarily located at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando, Florida.

FULL TIME LEAD DEVELOMENTAL COACH WITH LOGGERHEAD AQ, JAX, FL

Loggerhead Aquatics – a Florida Swimming LSC/USA Swimming club team located in northern St Johns County (a southern suburb of Jacksonville, Florida) is looking for Full Time Lead Developmental Age Group coach with a passion for competitive swimming, and is ready to excel with our team.

CULVER CITY SWIM CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH

Culver City Swim Club is looking for an assistant coach (for age group) with USA Swimming certification for a competitive program. This position has growth potential. This person will have a passionate desire to teach technique and to motivate swimmers to reach their full potential.

CCSC is looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming, can work in a collaborative setting with others, and has strong communication and people skills.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) swim team is seeking an experienced part-time lead coach for our 9-12 year-old age groups. The candidate will play an integral role in our team, which is nationally ranked in YMCA swimming and a USA Swimming Bronze Level team. The successful candidate will oversee the training and development of our age groups 2 and 3. This person will be responsible for some administrative duties in addition to leading 2-3 part-time assistant coaches. Hours will vary.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH

Assists the Head Swimming Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations. In keeping with the University policy for equal opportunity and pluralism, the coach will provide a climate and culture that brings together and promotes through education, for all individuals regardless of their background, race, origin, gender, culture, religion, beliefs or physical or mental abilities.

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS SWIM CLUB FULL-TIME AND PART TIME COACHING POSITIONS – SEEKING HEAD SITE COACHES AND AN ASSISTANT COACH

We are looking to bring on a Head Site Coach to lead our new location, primarily working with swimmers between the ages of 8 and 14. We are also looking to fill a second Head Site Coach position at one of our current locations, primarily working with swimmers between the ages of 8 and 15, along with an additional part-time assistant coach position. Currently we’re seeking one full-time Head Site Coach, a second Head Site Coach, which is slated as a part-time position, but may evolve into a full-time position based on site enrollment, and a part-time assistant coach.

HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH / POOL DIRECTOR / CLUB WHITELAND COMM HS – INDIANA

Whiteland Community High School is seeking a head swim coach (boys & girls) for the upcoming school year. Other expected duties will include developing a feeder system that includes a youth swimming club, swim lessons, and working with the middle school team. This position will also include becoming our pool director to organize pool activities, work with maintenance department on care, and schedule pool usage and life guards.

PRIME AQUATICS (MARYVILLE TN) SEEKS PT ASSISTANT COACH

Prime Aquatics has been around for 40+ years, also known as BLAST and BAC. PA is located in Maryville TN, at the base of the smoky mounts, 15 minutes outside of Knoxville. We have fostered some talented swimmers in the past including Olympian Claire Donahue. Our team has a rich history and is rebuilding after our home site was demolished in the spring of 2016 click here for more info.

SWIM COACH (YMCA BETHESDA)

The basic function and scope of responsibility include, provide supervision and direction of a safe, positive and organized competitive swimming program following the philosophy and goals of the YMCA of the USA and YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Aquatic programs, that will support youth development in spirit, mind and body, strengthen family support and encourage social responsibility. Ensuring that the primary responsibility is the safety of participants during practice sessions.

HEAD SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Macalester College, a NCAA Division III member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Head Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive Coach. This position will be responsible for leading and directing all phases of a successful and competitive Swim and Dive program.

COMPETITIVE SWIM DIRECTOR

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Under the direction of the Program Director, the Competitive Swim Director is responsible for the management of the competitive swim programs in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth with the YMCA of the USA, USA Swimming and the Goldsboro Family YMCA.

TRIANGLE AQUATIC CENTER TITANS FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHING POSITIONS

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, North Carolina is seeking qualified applicants for the position of full-time and part-time Assistant Age Group Coaches. These positions report directly to the TAC TITANS Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach. Positions start August 27, 2018 or September 3, 2018.

JEFFCO HURRICANES SEEKING AGE GROUP COACH FOR EVERGREEN SITE

The Jeffco Hurricanes, located in Evergreen, Colorado is seeking qualified applicants for the position of an Age Group Coach. This position will work with 12-Unders. This position reports directly to the Head Coach. BACKGROUND: The Jeffco Hurricanes operate out of the Wulf Recreational Center. Evergreen is located 25 miles west of Denver, Colorado. The team hosts between 3 and 4 meets during a normal swim year.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD AGE GROUP COACH (SALARY RANGE 49K TO 57K PER YEAR)

The Water Rat Swim Team is a year-round, nationally recognized competitive swim program at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. Consistent with the Y’s mission, the team strives to help children grow, develop and become socially responsible while providing them with the tools for life-long healthy living.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACHING POSITION – TIDAL WAVE SWIMMING

Tidal Wave Swimming is dedicated to the long term development of student-athletes. We expect proactive coaching of all athletes, assisting swimmers in becoming the best version of themselves in all areas. Our team has approximately 215 swimmers, ranging from young beginners to National qualifiers.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH/ ASSISTANT HIGH SCHOOL COACH/ ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Lawrence Township is looking for a full time head age group coach, assistant high school coach and assistant aquatics director. It is a 3 for 1 position which includes a $50,000 base salary with full benefits and pension.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH/ ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The head coach is responsible for screening/evaluating team members, helping swimmers develop goals, planning practices, scheduling meets, working with parent volunteers as well as providing on deck coaching at practices and all swim meets. In addition, this positon assists the AYC Aquatic Director with the effective and efficient operation of the Alfond Youth Center Aquatic Department facilities and programs, with a primary responsibility of serving as the Head Coach of the Mid Maine Dolphins club swimming team.

CENTRAL IOWA AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Central Iowa Aquatics (CIA) is a Bronze Medal club with Level 3 USA Swimming club recognition. We are located in Des Moines, Iowa and typically have 150 to 200 year-round registered swimmers. We are the top team in the Iowa LSC (ISI) winning 10 ISI Championships in the past 5 years. CIA has produced multiple Futures qualifiers, Junior National qualifiers, Olympic Trials qualifiers and currently has several top 20 nationally ranked swimmers. CIA is a non-profit, board supported swim program. We are searching for an energetic head coach to develop our swimmers, continue our success at the LSC level and increase our regional and national presence.

ASSISTANT PT COACHES

Westtown Aquatic Club (WA) is looking for part-time coaches starting September, 2018. WA is located on the grounds of Westtown School. A pre-k through 12, Quaker boarding school located in the back roads of West Chester, Pa. Interested applicants should have prior USA-swimming coaching experience or college level swimming experience. Hourly rate will be commensurate with experience.

FAYETTEVILLE AQUATICS SWIM TEAM SEEKS ASSISTANT COACHES

Fayetteville Aquatics Swim Team (FAST) was established in 2012. During our short existence, FAST has become the premier program in the Cumberland County area. FAST is a year round, competitive USA Swimming team that prides itself on its professional coaching and technical development for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

INDIANA SWIMMING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Indiana Swimming, one of USA Swimming’s largest and highest performing LSCs, is seeking an experienced and passionate leader to serve as its Executive Director. The Executive Director will report to the Indiana Swimming Board of Directors and will work collaboratively with the board and staff in constructing and executing the organization’s strategic business plan based on the Indiana Swimming vision and mission.

AGE GROUP COACH MARBLEHEAD, MA.

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a fast growing year-round team with over 100+ swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. We compete in both USA swimming and in dual meets throughout the year. These past few season we had multiple top ten swimmers and the team’s first zone qualifier.

AGE GROUP/ASSISTANT COACH GOLDEN WEST SWIM CLUB

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a part-time Age Group/Assistant Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching (~20-30 hours a week) and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

SWIM COACH

Serve as Head Coach of Longview Metro Champion Aquatic Team. CAT is an established team with great pedigree.There have been several D1 and DII swimmers come through the program. Earlier in 2018 the founder of the club team passed away, Clark Wilson. Since his passing one of the team’s alumni that recently graduated from college has coached the team. She has taken a position as a GA in Tennessee so we are looking for a new coach. Primary responsibilities include coaching multiple practice groups, oversee the overall operation of practices and swim meets and work with the board for overall operations of the club. Also, keep in contact with our alliance with METRO aquatics in the Dallas area.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING AND DIVING (527097)

Brandeis University seeks hire an Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving to assists the Head Coach in all aspects of coaching the team which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletics Association (UAA). Additional responsibilities include managing the operation of the Linsey Pool.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SIERRA NEVADA SWIMMING, LSC

The Executive Director is responsible for all aspects of the planning, delivery, administration and communication of Sierra Nevada Swimmings day to day activities, operations and functions.

The Executive Director is responsible for all aspects of multiple camps and events. These responsibilities include various administrative tasks, coordinating schedules, reserving venues and guest speakers/coaches, travel accommodations and collecting and completing all necessary reports.

HEAD SWIM COACH SW COLORADO

The Cortez Leopard Sharks, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) which was established in 1974 as a swim team for kids of all ages in Cortez, Colorado. Our team goal is to foster a life-long love of swimming, have fun, and compete in the sport of swimming. We are a competitive year round/seasonal swim team. We practice at the Cortez Recreation Center, which has a 25-yard pool, and at an outdoor pool, which is one of only two 50-meter high altitude pools on the western slope of Colorado. We compete in swim meets across Colorado and northern New Mexico.

HEAD AGE GROUP/SENIOR LEVEL COACH GOLDEN WEST SWIM CLUB

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a full-time Head Age Group/Senior Level Coach.

CARMEL SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AND PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH JOBS

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the positions of Full-time Assistant and Part-time Assistant Age Group Coaches. These positions reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach/CEO and Head Age Group Coach.

SWIM COACH

NEW JERSEY RACE CLUB IS SEEKING AGE GROUP COACHES!

New Jersey Race Club is actively seeking highly motivated and committed age group coaches to begin ASAP for our winter 2018-2019 season., The right candidate will have a strong technical knowledge of the sport and a highly motivating demeanor.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward thinking swim coach. As Assistant and Development Coach, the incumbent should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The interested candidates will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The incumbent should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Sienna Plantation Aquatics (SPA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of a Full Time Assistant Coach with excellent leadership, coaching and communication skills. The ideal candidate must be committed to the team’s Mission Statement, Goals and Values, be confident in his or her ability to work effectively with the team parents, coaching staff, and be dedicated to the development of student athletes from the developmental swimmer to the National Qualifier. The position is available to begin in August, 2017.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT POSITION—OAKLAND UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Oakland University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach position. The Graduate Assistant will assist in all aspects of the program, from coaching student-athletes, season planning, team travel, recruiting, and other duties as assigned, all the while functioning in compliance with NCAA, Horizon League, and Oakland University rules and policies. They must represent themselves and Oakland University with integrity while demonstrating a commitment to the university and athletic department’s vision and values. Candidates must have excellent organizational and communication skills.

FOX MILL ESTATES FOXES ARE LOOKING FOR YOU! SUMMER SWIM 2019

The Fox Mill Estates Swim and Tennis Club summer swim team, the Foxes (FME) , are seeking one experienced Head Coach and one Assistant Coach for the 2019 swim season. The Foxes are a well-established team located in Herndon, Virginia. The Foxes currently compete in Division 9 of the Northern Virginia Swim League (NVSL).

SR ASSISTANT COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for an energetic,

knowledgeable and passionate coach who has a strong desire to create a team environment with Senior swimmers and achieve a high level of performance. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH – PART TIME

The Hinsdale Swim Club, a year-round swim club that has operated for over 50 years, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The Hinsdale Swim Club trains in Hinsdale and Oak Brook, Illinois. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children. The candidate will be an assistant coach of our developmental level age group swimmers ranging in age between 6-10 years old. This position will require working late afternoon/evening hours on weekdays, and morning/afternoon hours on weekends, including extended weekend hours on meet weekends.

FULL TIME COACH Sailfish Aquatics is currently seeking energetic, knowledgeable and passionate coaches for our locations. We are expanding and we are looking to hire one full time and 2 part time coaches. Applicants should be able to implement practice plans based upon our common curriculum, administer dryland workouts, complete meet entries, attend meets, and communicate with parents. Sailfish Aquatics offers competitive wages based upon experience. Part time jobs are approximately 10 to 20 hours per week. Sailfish Aquatics is currently a 280 member club with expansion plans for the 2018-19 season.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR SWIMLABS

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! We are a new swim school in the area, and we are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback.

AGE GROUP COACH Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement. We are looking for someone to contribute our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

