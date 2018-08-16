Redbirds to Welcome Kentucky Transfer Kierston Farley-Sepe for 2018-19

Hales Corners, Wisconsin’s Kierston Farley-Sepe is transferring to Illinois State University after two years at the University of Kentucky. She will have two years of eligibility left when she suits up for the Redbirds in the fall. Illinois State head coach Scott Cameron said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to add Kierston to our team. She brings SEC experience to our team and will have a huge impact in not only her individual events at the MVC Meet, but on our relays as well. Her top times in the 200 & 400 IM and the 200 fly would have been the top times in the MVC this past year, so we can’t wait to begin working with Kierston and are excited to have her join the Redbird family.”

At Kentucky, Farley-Sepe was a C-finalist in the 200 fly (1:57.35), 200 IM (1:59.11), and 400 IM (4:12.74) as a freshman at the 2017 SEC Championships. This past season she again qualified for SECs, competing in the 200 fly and 200 IM. She posted season-best times in those events at the Ohio State Last Chance meet and was named to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.

During her prep career, she swam for the Waukesha South/Mukwonago cooperative where she was the National Public School record-holder in the 400 free relay and was the 2014 WIAA Division 1 state champion in the 200 IM as a junior. She held multiple Wisconsin state records held and was a back-to-back Wisconsin club state champion in the 200 IM and the 100 free with the Southwest Aquatic Team.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:59.11

400 IM – 4:12.74

200 fly – 1:57.35

100 fly – 54.34

100 free – 50.46

