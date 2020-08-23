World Juniors Semifinalist Brooklyn Douthwright Verbals to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian freestyler Brooklyn Douthwright has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee class of 2025. Douthwright trains with the Codiac Vikings Aquatic Club in New Brunswick, Canada.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee! Everything from the coaches and athletes to the facilities and resources makes me confident that I have found my home away from home! A huge thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my athletic and academic careers so far! Can’t wait to be a lady vol 🧡

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.04 / 22.94

100 free – 55.53 / 49.24

200 free – 1:59.69 / 1:45.67

400 free – 4:20.86 / 4:52.04

100 back – 1:04.09 / 55.62

200 back – 2:15.14 / 1:57.95

100 fly – 1:01.90 / 55.02

200 IM – 2:18.95 / 2:01.59

Douthwright is a very talented sprint freestyler, with the 100/200 free combo being her sweet spot. She competed for Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships, where she reached the 100 free semifinals, finishing in 13th place. She also helped Canada to the 400 medley relay bronze medal, anchoring the relay, and she was the lead-off on their bronze medal-winning 800 free relay.

Tennessee just graduated Erika Brown, the second-fastest woman in history in the 50 free and 100 free in yards. The Lady Vols also just graduated top sprinters Stanzi Moseley and Tjasa Pintar, while their top returning 50/100 freestyler, Bailey Grinter, has just one year of eligibility left.

Sprint speed is coming to Knoxville in the class of 2024, though, namely with Jasmine Rumley (22.2/49.0) and Irish import Mona McSharry (25.4 LCM).

Douthwright joins a big class already for 2021, including #20 Asia Minnes, Summer Smith, Amber Myers, Cory Shanks, Josephine Fuller, Kate McCarville, Lauren Wetherell, Sara Stotler, and Summer Eaker. Among this class are sprint standouts Shanks (22.9/49.2/1:48.2), Myers (23.2/50.7), Stotler (23.3/50.1/1:47.6), Fuller (23.1/50.7) and Minnes (23.1/49.9).

