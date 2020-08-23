DI SAAC Advances Proposal to Give Athletes Election Day Off

This week, the NCAA Division I Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) decided to advance the legislative proposal which prevents student-athletes from participating in ‘countable athletic related activities’ (CARA) on the first Tuesday after November 1rst. The committee first recommended the proposal in late July, but their recent decision to advance it to NCAA Division I Council for a vote came after SAAC heard feedback from the Division I Legislative Committee, Student-Athlete Experience Committee, and the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversights.

DI SAAC advances civic engagement proposal that includes Election Day off, will be voted on in September: https://t.co/HtvrsLcEX3 pic.twitter.com/hiUmeDlpxA — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 19, 2020

The legislative proposal would ensure that student-athletes have time to participate on Election Day, thereby supporting some of Division I SAAC’s priorities for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Increasing the student-athlete voice in legislative issues

Increasing diversity through civic engagement

During Division I SAAC’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, they clarified that the prohibition of CARA in early November would reoccur annually (not only during election years) in order to encourage annual civic engagement. The Division I SAAC also committed to providing student-athletes with educational tools prior to Election Day that can be utilized for this year’s election and future forms of civic engagement.

Ethan Good, the DI SAAC chair and representative from the Mid-American Conference, said, “We are extremely excited to put this proposal together for the Council to vote on. Not only are we passionate about the positive impact this would have on student-athletes, but we are also excited because it is the first substantive legislative proposal the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee has proposed since Division I governance was restructured in 2014 to give student-athletes a vote at every level of decision-making. This is a huge step in a long journey of continuing to strengthen the voice and influence of student-athletes.”

On September 16th, the Division I Council will officially vote on the proposal. If approved, the legislation will be in effect in time for this years’ Election Day, although competitions scheduled prior to the vote may still be held on Election Day.