Daily Swim Coach Workout #193

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: Asia

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

1. are you ready for this?



100 loosen

200 k 100 fl fins side/kob 100 no 1 bpk

300 no 1 stroke prep – get ready to swim fast



3x

1×75 on 1:15 fs paddles p build

1×50 on 1:00 fs paddles p strong

2×25 on 0:45 no 1 paddles afap

1×00 on 1:45 fs p smooth



1×100 bk tall smooth



4x

3×25 on 0:35 fs snorkel k 15/20/25 afap

1×25 on 0:45 fs snorkel dps

1×50 on 1:30 no 1 k afap



1×100 bk tall smooth



2. a big catch up



3x

3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

1×50 on 1:15 crz

3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

1×50 on 1:30 no 1 25 build 25 afap

3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

1×50 on 2:00 no 1 afap



1×100 bk tall smooth



9×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

rest 0:45

7×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

rest 0:55

5×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

rest 1:05

3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap

rest 0:15

1×50 no 1 afap



3. technical recovery



400 no 1 tech – build it back up/feel good