Daily Swim Coach Workout #193

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: Asia
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
1. are you ready for this?
100 loosen
200 k 100 fl fins side/kob 100 no 1 bpk
300 no 1 stroke prep – get ready to swim fast
3x
1×75 on 1:15 fs paddles p build
1×50 on 1:00 fs paddles p strong
2×25 on 0:45 no 1 paddles afap
1×00 on 1:45 fs p smooth
1×100 bk tall smooth
4x
3×25 on 0:35 fs snorkel k 15/20/25 afap
1×25 on 0:45 fs snorkel dps
1×50 on 1:30 no 1 k afap
1×100 bk tall smooth
2. a big catch up
3x
3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
1×50 on 1:15 crz
3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
1×50 on 1:30 no 1 25 build 25 afap
3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
1×50 on 2:00 no 1 afap
1×100 bk tall smooth
9×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
rest 0:45
7×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
rest 0:55
5×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
rest 1:05
3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
rest 0:15
1×50 no 1 afap
3. technical recovery
400 no 1 tech – build it back up/feel good
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
afap = as fast as possible
crz = cruise – easy but good quality
kob = kick on back
p = pull
dps = distance per stroke
Alex Gray
Performance Coach, Hamilton Aquatics Dubai
