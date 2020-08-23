Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #193

August 23rd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

The Workout

1. are you ready for this?
    
    100 loosen
    200 k 100 fl fins side/kob 100 no 1 bpk
    300 no 1 stroke prep – get ready to swim fast
    
    3x
        1×75 on 1:15 fs paddles p build
        1×50 on 1:00 fs paddles p strong
        2×25 on 0:45 no 1 paddles afap
        1×00 on 1:45 fs p smooth
            
    1×100 bk tall smooth
        
    4x
        3×25 on 0:35 fs snorkel k 15/20/25 afap
        1×25 on 0:45 fs snorkel dps
        1×50 on 1:30 no 1 k afap
    
    1×100 bk tall smooth
        
2. a big catch up
    
    3x
        3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
        1×50 on 1:15 crz
        3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
        1×50 on 1:30 no 1 25 build 25 afap
        3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
        1×50 on 2:00 no 1 afap
        
    1×100 bk tall smooth
    
    9×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
    rest 0:45
    7×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
    rest 0:55
    5×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
    rest 1:05
    3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap
    rest 0:15
    1×50 no 1 afap
        
3. technical recovery
    
    400 no 1 tech – build it back up/feel good

Coach Notes

afap = as fast as possible
crz = cruise – easy but good quality
kob = kick on back
p = pull
dps = distance per stroke


Alex Gray
Performance Coach, Hamilton Aquatics Dubai

