14-Year-Old Michael Hochwalt Swims 1:49.9 SCY 200 Fly, 1:52.9 200 IM

2020 SWAT Challenge

August 20th-21st, 2020

Whitworth University, Spokane, WA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

Spokane Waves Aquatic Team (SWAT) 14-year-old Michael Hochwalt made the most of his team’s only meet this summer, establishing 3 new personal bests. SWAT hosted a SCY intrasquad meet at Whitworth University in Spokane earlier this weekend.

Hochwalt’s first race came in the 200 fly, where he threw down a massive new best time of 1:49.93. Not only was that Hochwalt’s first time cracking the 1:50 barrier in the 200 fly, it was the first time he’d been under 1:53 in his career.

Prior to this weekend, Hochwalt had a personal best of 1:53.43, which he swam back in December of 2019. Michael’s 1:49.93, marks him as the 3rd-fastest 13-14 200 flyer in the U.S. this season, as well as #16 all-time for 13-14 boys. Additionally, Michael’s swim qualified him for Winter Juniors, marking his first qualifying time for that meet.

2019-2020 Season Top 13-14 Boys Times in 200 Yard Fly:

Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1:47.34 Dean Jones, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:48.87 (13 years old) Michael Hochwalt, Spokane Waves Aquatic Team – 1:49,93 Michael Mullen, NCAP – 1:51.39 Daniel Diehl, Unattached – 1:51.41

Hochwalt also swam the 2o0 IM, where he clocked a new personal best of 1:52.94. That swim also marked a significant time drop of 1.86 seconds from his previous best of 1:54.78, which Hochwalt swam in March of this year. That time makes Hochwalt the 6th-fastest 13-14 in the country this year, and #57 all-time for 13-14 boys.

Hochwalt also swam the 100 fly, where he posted yet another personal best. Coming into the meet with a personal best of 52.44 from March of this year, Hochwalt swam a 51.04. The swim ties Hochwalt for 18th in the country this year for 13-14s.

Teammate Drew Kistler also posted a pair of lifetime bests this weekend. Kistler, a 17-year-old high school junior, swam a personal best 56.07 in the 100 breast. The swim took just over half a second off Kistler’s previous best of 56.58, which he swam back in March of this year.

Kistler also went head-to-head with Hochwalt in the 100 fly, where each swimmer pushed the other to a new best time. Kistler swam a 50.06 in the 100 fly, blowing away his previous top mark of 52.43, and narrowly missing cracking that 50-second barrier. Kistler already had the Winter Juniors cut in the 100 breast, but Kistler picked up a bonus cut in the 100 fly, giving him another event for Winter Juniors.