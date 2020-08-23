U.S. Open Qualifier Abby Carr Sends Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bethesda, Maryland’s Abby Carr made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University and will join the Crimson in the 2021-22 school year.

“Blessed to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard!!! I am so grateful for the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career in such a welcoming yet challenging environment. I want to sincerely thank my family, coaches, teachers, and friends for their support during this journey. #GoCrimson”

Carr is a rising senior at Washington Christian Academy where she is a two-time Washington Metros individual champion, having won the 100 fly in 2020 (54.32) and the 100 back in 2019 (55.70). She swims year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club and specializes mainly in fly and back with Winter US Open cuts in the 100 back and 100 fly, the Summer Juniors standard in the 200 fly, and Winter Juniors cuts in the 200 back and 400 IM. At December 2019’s U.S. Open, she competed in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly and finaled in all her events with PBs of 1:03.74, 1:01.04, and 2:15.04, respectively.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 54.65

200 back – 1:59.86

100 fly – 54.09

200 fly – 2:01.10

200 IM – 2:03.65

400 IM – 4:23.02

Carr will join the Harvard women’s swimming and diving team with fellow class of 2025 commit Katrina Mortenson. She will be an immediate-impact player for the Crimson, with conference-ready times in the 100 back (A final), 200 back (B final), 100 fly (B final), 200 fly (B final), 200 IM (B final), and 400 IM (B final). Harvard finished second at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships after having won team titles in 2018 and 2019.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.