Trevor Jones Stays In-State, Commits to Michigan State for 2021

Electing to continue his education and swimming career a short 70 miles from his hometown of Farmington, Michigan, Trevor Jones has announced his commitment to swim for Michigan State University following his graduation in the spring.

Excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Michigan State University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me come this far in the sport. Go Green!

During his sophomore season at Farmington High School, he was a finalist in the 100 fly at the MHSAA (Michigan High School) D1 Swimming and Diving State Championships. He touched in 50.60 to take 9th in the event.

Last summer, at the Futures Championships in Greensboro, he was a multi-event finalist with his top finish coming in the 200 fly (10th in 2:07.09). He also finished in 16th in the 100 free (53.57).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.21

100 free – 47.90

200 free – 1:42.56

500 free – 4:44.41

100 fly – 49.99

200 fly – 1:50.55

Jones’s biggest impact will most likely come in the 200 fly where he would have been the team’s third-best last season. With the top two swimmers in the event having graduated after last season, he will have potential to make an immediate impact for the team after arriving on campus next fall.

Michigan State finished 10th out of 10 teams at the 2020 Big-10 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Last week the University of Iowa announced that they would be cutting both their men’s and women’s programs following the 2020-2021 season, meaning that there will be only 9 men’s teams in the conference when Jones arrives.

