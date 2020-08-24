Halli Williams Sends Verbal to BYU for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Spring, Texas native Halli Williams has announced that she will be joining the Brigham Young Cougars following her graduation from high school next spring. She attends Klein High School and swims for Swim Ohana.

Williams specializes in freestyle, with her best events being the 50 and 100 free. In February, while competing for her high school, she was a finalist in the 50 free at the Texas 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships. She took 14th in the event, finishing in 24.13.

Just two weeks earlier, at the Texas 6A Region 04 Swimming and Diving Championships, she swam to new best times in both the 50 and 100 free. She took 1st in the 50 free (23.82) and 5th in the 100 free (53.04).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 53.04

BYU competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. At the 2020 MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships the Cougars took 3rd, finishing behind Hawaii and UC-Santa Barbara.

Williams would have qualified for the C-final the 50 free and narrowly missed qualifying in the 100 free. It took a 23.98/52.53 to qualify for the C-final and 23.64/52.00 to qualify for the B-final.

On the women’s side, the Cougars were led in the sprint freestyle events by sophomore Gwen Gustafson. Gustafson took first in the 100 free (49.26) and 2nd in the 50 free (22.71). Williams will have one year of overlap with Gustafson after she arrives on campus next fall.

