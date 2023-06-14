World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of 2023 Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

With a shorter event lineup on day two of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials, the nation’s roster for Fukuoka grew by only one additional name.

Mollie O’Callaghan snagged the silver behind Kaylee McKeown in the women’s 100m back to add her name to the consideration roster, with the Olympian tying her best of 58.42 tonight.

For McKeown’s part, her 57.50 near-World Record moved this 1back into her event column for Fukuoka, joining her 200m IM qualification from night one.

Although 200m free winner Kai Taylor missed individual qualification in the men’s 200m free in terms of the Swimming Australia-mandated selection standard, his time of 1:46.25 cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut. In fact, the top 4 finishers – Taylor, Alex Graham (1:46.68), Tommy Neill (1:46.82) and Elijah Winnington (1:46.85) – in addition to heats top seed Kyle Chalmers (1:46.97) all dipped under the ‘A’ threshold.

All told, through nine World Championships qualifying events, just five have seen at least one swimmer meet the Swimming Australia-mandated selection standard through day two of this competition.

Australian World Championships Individual Event Qualifiers Through Day 2