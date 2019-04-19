Wilby, Murdoch Add Names to British Worlds Roster

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
Two more swimmers added their names to the World Championships roster on day 4, while one other most likely earned herself an event in Gwangju. Britain’s men’s breaststroke prowess continued to show in full effect tonight, with James Wilby and Ross Murdoch throwing down the 4th and 5th fastest 200 breasts in the world this year. Wilby roared to a new season best of 2:07.49, while Murdoch clocked a season best 2:07.96 Both men were under the Britain’s automatic qualifying standard of 2:08.05, each officially punching their tickets to Gwangju. James Wilby is already in the ‘likely’ category for the men’s 100 breast, meaning we’ll probably see him in both breaststrokes in Gwanju.
One other swimmer is now likely headed to Gwanju in July: 18-year-old Freya Anderson. Anderson chased down Anna Hopkin on the back half of the women’s 100 free tonight, clocking a new best 53.79. That time was well off the automatic qualifying standard of 52.72, but came in under the consideration time of 53.95. As GB’s fastest 100 freestyler of this season, it’s incredibly likely Anderson will be swimming the 100 free in Gwangju.
British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 4:
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free, 14:46.51
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM, 4:10.94
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free, 47.87
- James Wilby – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.49
- Ross Murdoch – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.96
‘Possibles’ Through Day 4:
- James Wilby – men’s 100m breaststroke, 58.66
- Aimee Willmott – women’s 400m IM, 4:36.98
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200m breast, 2:23.42
- Alys Thomas – women’s 200m fly, 2:07.40
- Freya Anderson – women’s 100m free, 53.79
