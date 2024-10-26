Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup Stop in Incheon?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

After a fast weekend of racing in Incheon, the dust has finally settled on the second stop of the 2024 World Cup and several swimmers are walking away from the meet with extra money in their pockets.

On the men’s side, Noe Ponti improved upon his runner-up performance in Shanghai to win the $12,000 first place bonus over Leon Marchand by .1. Marchand, who won the leaderboard in Shanghai will take home $10,000 for his effort in finishing 2nd. Both swimmers swept their events in Incheon, but Ponti ultimately got the upper-hand with his times coming closer to the current world records in his events.

Similar to the story on the men’s side, the top two finishers on the women’s side from Shanghai flipped their finish here, with American Regan Smith leading Kate Douglass by .2. Though the pair were extremely close through most of the meet, Smith’s American Record in the 200 backstroke sealed the deal for her, especially with Douglass scratching the 200 IM on Saturday. Theoretically, if Douglass had decided to swim the 200 IM in Incheon, she still would’ve needed to be significantly faster than she was in the event in Shanghai to beat Smith. In order to beat Smith outright for the title, Douglass would have had to have posted a time of 2:02.64 based on her other point totals, but she was only 2:04.09 in Shanghai. With Douglass’ best time standing at a 2:02.12, she might have had a chance, but Smith certainly made herself hard to beat with her performances.

Both Douglass and Smith broke individual World Records in Incheon as well, with Douglass breaking the mark in the 200 breast and Smith taking down the 100 back. With that, they will each walk away from the meet with a $10,000 world record bonus in addition to their other earnings.

In accordance with the latest structure of the World Cup, the top 20 athletes for both genders will take home prize money from their performance in Incheon. Though Douglass and Smith were awarded bonuses for breaking the world records in their respective events, none of the athletes received money for winning an individual event at the meet. Instead, additional bonuses will be awarded to athletes who sweep an event across all 3 stops of the competition. With the final stop slated to occur next week, several of those bonuses have the potential to be handed out. In addition, it seems likely that either Smith or Douglass/Marchand or Ponti will walk away with the $100,000 series bonus.

Men’s Standings/Earnings – Incheon

Rank Name Country Ranking Points Money Earned (Ranking) World Record Bonus Total Money 1 PONTI Noe SUI 58.2 $12,000 $0 $12,000 2 MARCHAND Leon FRA 58.1 $10,000 $0 $10,000 3 COETZE Pieter RSA 56.9 $8,000 $0 $8,000 4 QIN Haiyang CHN 55.9 $6,000 $0 $6,000 5 SCOTT Duncan GBR 54.5 $5,500 $0 $5,500 6 PAN Zhanle CHN 52.3 $5,400 $0 $5,400 7 COOPER Isaac AUS 48.6 $5,300 $0 $5,300 8 STOKOWSKI Kacper POL 46.8 $5,200 $0 $5,200 9 SHYMANOVICH Ilya NIA 45.8 $5,100 $0 $5,100 10 KORSTANJE Nyls NED 45.3 $5,000 $0 $5,000 11 SETO Daiya JPN 44.9 $4,900 $0 $4,900 12 CORBEAU Caspar NED 44.1 $4,800 $0 $4,800 13 RAZZETTI Alberto ITA 43.6 $4,700 $0 $4,700 14 RAPSYS Danas LTU 43.4 $4,600 $0 $4,600 15 SMITH Kieran USA 43.3 $4,500 $0 $4,500 16 CECCON Thomas ITA 42.9 $4,400 $0 $4,400 17 YONG Joshua AUS 42.8 $4,300 $0 $4,300 18 KUSCH Marius GER 39.3 $4,200 $0 $4,200 19 CLAREBURT Lewis NZL 35.5 $4,100 $0 $4,100 20 ZIRK Kregor EST 34.9 $4,000 $0 $4,000 21 JACK Jamie AUS 33.6 $0 $0 $0 22 DAHLGREN Jack USA 32 $0 $0 $0 23 HWANG Sunwoo KOR 30.9 $0 $0 $0 24 le CLOS Chad RSA 30.7 $0 $0 $0 25 JULIAN Trenton USA 30.1 $0 $0 $0 26 JI Yuchan KOR 30 $0 $0 $0 27 SZARANEK Mark GBR 30 $0 $0 $0 28 CHOI Dongyeol KOR 28.9 $0 $0 $0 29 KIM Junwoo KOR 27.7 $0 $0 $0 30 ROBB Enoch AUS 27.7 $0 $0 $0 31 MINAKOV Andrei NIA 25.2 $0 $0 $0 32 COLLETT Joshua AUS 24.7 $0 $0 $0 33 BOLLIN Thierry SUI 23.9 $0 $0 $0 34 SONG Imgyu CLB 23.8 $0 $0 $0 35 LEE Hojoon KOR 23.6 $0 $0 $0 36 TRIBUNTSOV Ralf EST 22.8 $0 $0 $0 37 ANDREW Michael USA 22.6 $0 $0 $0 38 MORA Lorenzo ITA 22.3 $0 $0 $0 39 KIM Youngbeom CLB 22.1 $0 $0 $0 40 DOLAN Jack USA 22 $0 $0 $0 41 PEKARSKI Grigori NIA 21.1 $0 $0 $0 42 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius LTU 18.7 $0 $0 $0 43 IMAFUKU Kazushi JPN 14.9 $0 $0 $0 44 CLARK Charlie USA 13.8 $0 $0 $0 45 KIM Jihun KOR 13.5 $0 $0 $0 46 LEE Juho KOR 13.1 $0 $0 $0 47 KIM Woomin KOR 12.9 $0 $0 $0 48 CHO Sung Jae KOR 12.8 $0 $0 $0 48 MIROSLAW Rafael GER 12.8 $0 $0 $0 48 TEMPLE Matthew AUS 12.8 $0 $0 $0 51 TSUJIMORI Kaito JPN 12.7 $0 $0 $0 52 MOON Seungwoo CLB 12.2 $0 $0 $0 53 LELLO Bailey AUS 11.8 $0 $0 $0 54 COLEMAN Jesse AUS 11.7 $0 $0 $0 55 CHILLINGWORTH Adam John HKG 11.6 $0 $0 $0 56 HO Ian Yentou HKG 11.5 $0 $0 $0 56 YANG Jaehoon KOR 11.5 $0 $0 $0 58 TEONG Tzen Wei SGP 10.7 $0 $0 $0 59 GOEDEMANS Benjamin AUS 10.6 $0 $0 $0 60 GILBERT Josh NZL 10.5 $0 $0 $0 61 MARTINENGHI Nicolo ITA 10.1 $0 $0 $0 62 YOO Kibeen CLB 9.5 $0 $0 $0 63 CARTER Dylan TTO 9.4 $0 $0 $0 63 CHENG Reagan SGP 9.4 $0 $0 $0 65 WON June CLB 9.1 $0 $0 $0 66 NOH Minkyu CLB 8.9 $0 $0 $0 67 WANG Yi Shun HKG 8 $0 $0 $0 68 LEE Hyeonbin CLB 7.9 $0 $0 $0

Women’s Standings/Earnings – Incheon

Rank Name Country Ranking Points Money Earned (Ranking) World Record Bonus Total Money 1 SMITH Regan USA 59.4 $12,000 $10,000 $22,000 2 DOUGLASS Kate USA 59.2 $10,000 $10,000 $20,000 3 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette HKG 56 $8,000 $0 $8,000 4 HARVEY Mary-Sophie CAN 55.7 $6,000 $0 $6,000 5 YU Yiting CHN 53.6 $5,500 $0 $5,500 6 TANG Qianting CHN 51.8 $5,400 $0 $5,400 7 WILM Ingrid CAN 49.2 $5,300 $0 $5,300 8 WASICK Katarzyna POL 48.4 $5,200 $0 $5,200 9 PRICE Lily AUS 47.1 $5,100 $0 $5,100 10 KINDER Tara AUS 46.8 $5,000 $0 $5,000 11 ZMUSHKA Alina NIA 45.6 $4,900 $0 $4,900 12 NELSON Beata USA 44.3 $4,800 $0 $4,800 13 JANSEN Milla AUS 43.9 $4,700 $0 $4,700 14 LAHTINEN Laura FIN 43.4 $4,600 $0 $4,600 15 CASTELLUZZO Brittany AUS 43.4 $4,500 $0 $4,500 16 YANG Junxuan CHN 42.8 $4,400 $0 $4,400 17 SHKURDAI Anastasiya NIA 41.8 $4,300 $0 $4,300 18 KOBORI Waka JPN 41.7 $4,200 $0 $4,200 19 PARK Sieun KOR 39.5 $4,100 $0 $4,100 20 HANSSON Louise SWE 39.1 $4,000 $0 $4,000 21 JUNEVIK Sara SWE 37.6 $0 $0 $0 22 ANGUS Sophie CAN 36.8 $0 $0 $0 23 HANSSON Sophie SWE 36.2 $0 $0 $0 24 HIRAI Mizuki JPN 34.5 $0 $0 $0 25 TRNIKOVA Nikoleta SVK 34 $0 $0 $0 26 NG Lai Wa HKG 33.9 $0 $0 $0 27 GRANT Bella AUS 31.8 $0 $0 $0 28 LI Sum Yiu HKG 31.5 $0 $0 $0 29 PODMANIKOVA Andrea SVK 31 $0 $0 $0 30 PILATO Benedetta ITA 30.5 $0 $0 $0 31 JO Hyunju KOR 25.5 $0 $0 $0 32 LEE Hee Eun KOR 22.2 $0 $0 $0 33 FREDERICKS Hannah Jane AUS 21.7 $0 $0 $0 34 BOYD Isabella AUS 21.1 $0 $0 $0 35 KIM Seoyeong KOR 21.1 $0 $0 $0 36 MOON Sehyun CLB 19.9 $0 $0 $0 37 KO Haru KOR 19.6 $0 $0 $0 38 SONG Jaeyun CLB 18.1 $0 $0 $0 39 KIM Chaeyun KOR 17.4 $0 $0 $0 40 HWANG Nahee CLB 16.2 $0 $0 $0 41 HAN Dakyung KOR 13 $0 $0 $0 42 PARK Sujin CLB 12.5 $0 $0 $0 43 HUR Yeonkyung KOR 12.3 $0 $0 $0 44 KULIASHOVA Anastasiya NIA 11.6 $0 $0 $0 45 KIM Seungwon KOR 11.4 $0 $0 $0 46 KIM Hyejin CLB 11 $0 $0 $0 47 LEE Won CLB 10.9 $0 $0 $0 48 JEONG Soeun KOR 10.1 $0 $0 $0 49 LEE Yunjung CLB 9.9 $0 $0 $0 50 HONG Junghwa CLB 9.5 $0 $0 $0 51 LEE Seoyeon CLB 9.4 $0 $0 $0 52 AMGALAN Altannar MGL 9.3 $0 $0 $0 53 LEE Eunji KOR 9.1 $0 $0 $0 54 KIM Sewon CLB 8.7 $0 $0 $0 55 PARK Jihoo CLB 8.5 $0 $0 $0 56 LEE Chaeyeong CLB 8.4 $0 $0 $0

Overall Prize Money Through 2/3 Stops

Men

Rank Name Country Total Money – Shanghai Total Money – Incheon Total Money – Series So Far 1 PONTI Noe SUI $20,000 $12,000 $32,000 2 MARCHAND Leon FRA $12,000 $10,000 $22,000 3 QIN Haiyang CHN $8,000 $6,000 $14,000 4 COETZE Pieter RSA $5,500 $8,000 $13,500 5 SCOTT Duncan GBR $6,000 $5,500 $11,500 6 COOPER Isaac AUS $5,100 $5,300 $10,400 7 SHYMANOVICH Ilya NIA $5,300 $5,100 $10,400 8 KORSTANJE Nyls NED $5,200 $5,000 $10,200 9 CECCON Thomas ITA $5,400 $4,400 $9,800 10 STOKOWSKI Kacper POL $4,400 $5,200 $9,600 11 RAZZETTI Alberto ITA $4,900 $4,700 $9,600 12 CORBEAU Caspar NED $4,500 $4,800 $9,300 13 YONG Joshua AUS $5,000 $4,300 $9,300 14 SMITH Kieran USA $4,700 $4,500 $9,200 15 KUSCH Marius GER $4,600 $4,200 $8,800 16 CLAREBURT Lewis NZL $4,000 $4,100 $8,100 17 PAN Zhanle CHN $0 $5,400 $5,400 18 SETO Daiya JPN $0 $4,900 $4,900 19 CARTER Dylan TTO $4,800 $0 $4,800 20 RAPSYS Danas LTU $0 $4,600 $4,600 21 JULIAN Trenton USA $4,300 $0 $4,300 22 GUY James GBR $4,200 0 $4,200 23 TEMPLE Matthew AUS $4,100 $0 $4,100 24 ZIRK Kregor EST $4,000 $4,000

Women

Rank Name Country Total Money – Incheon Total Money – Shanghai Total Money 1 SMITH Regan USA $22,000 10000 $32,000 2 DOUGLASS Kate USA $20,000 12000 $32,000 3 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette HKG $8,000 8000 $16,000 4 HARVEY Mary-Sophie CAN $6,000 5500 $11,500 5 YU Yiting CHN $5,500 6000 $11,500 6 TANG Qianting CHN $5,400 5400 $10,800 7 WASICK Katarzyna POL $5,200 5000 $10,200 7 ZMUSHKA Alina NIA $4,900 5300 $10,200 9 WILM Ingrid CAN $5,300 4800 $10,100 10 NELSON Beata USA $4,800 5100 $9,900 11 LAHTINEN Laura FIN $4,600 5200 $9,800 12 PRICE Lily AUS $5,100 4100 $9,200 13 SHKURDAI Anastasiya NIA $4,300 4700 $9,000 14 YANG Junxuan CHN $4,400 4400 $8,800 15 HANSSON Louise SWE $4,000 4200 $8,200 16 KINDER Tara AUS $5,000 0 $5,000 17 Rebecca Meder RSA $0 4900 $4,900 18 JANSEN Milla AUS $4,700 0 $4,700 19 Yaqi Kong CHN $0 4600 $4,600 20 CASTELLUZZO Brittany AUS $4,500 0 $4,500 21 Peng Xuwei CHN $0 4500 $4,500 22 Chen Luying CHN $0 4300 $4,300 23 KOBORI Waka JPN $4,200 0 $4,200 24 PARK Sieun KOR $4,100 0 $4,100 25 JUNEVIK Sara SWE $0 4000 $4,000

How does the prize money and scoring work?

Courtesy: Sophie Kaufman

Scoring System

Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Points 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1

Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.

Prize Money

Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.

Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.

Prize Money for Each Stop:

Ranking at Stop Total Ranking At Stop Total 1 $12,000 11 $4,900 2 $10,000 12 $4,800 3 $8,000 13 $4,700 4 $6,000 14 $4,600 5 $5,500 15 $4,500 6 $5,400 16 $4,400 7 $5,300 17 $4,300 8 $5,200 18 $4,200 9 $5,100 19 $4,100 10 $5,000 20 $4,000

There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.

Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking:

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded

Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)

Total – $1,196,000

Additional Prize Money

In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.

Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.

2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns

Women:

Men:

2023 Results

McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.

McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.

Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.

While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.