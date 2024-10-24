2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Incheon: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon

Friday, October 24th – Sunday, October 26th

Shanghai, China

Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Hello, everyone and welcome to the first night of finals at the Incheon stop of the 2024 Swimming World Cup series. It’s the same order of events as the first night in Shanghai, which means it’s going to be a packed slate.

Noe Ponti and Kate Douglass are the top seeds in two events each. Ponti is fresh off record-setting performances in Shanghai, including a world record in the 50-meter butterfly. The day before that swim, he set European and World Cup records in the 100 butterfly (48.40). That’s his first event of the night; he swam a 49.58 in prelims this morning. Dutch star Nyls Korstanje joined him under the 50-second mark (49.74), while Andrei Minakov and Teong Tzen Wei are further back with 50-points.

Ponti led the way in the men’s 100 IM heats as well, clocking 51.84. Once again, this is a stacked final: Leon Marchand is in the mix and so is Daiya Seto, who has simply dominated the SCM IM scene for years. Douglass leads the women’s 100 IM (57.90), more than a half-second ahead of Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey (who’s top seed in the 400 freestyle). She’s got an even bigger lead in the women’s 200 breaststroke, checking in as the only swimmer sub-2:20 in the heats with a 2:18.25. Douglass won both these events in Shanghai and will look to continue her quest for both Triple Crowns in Incheon.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:51.30 – Li Bingjie , China (2022)

, China (2022) World Cup Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2022)

Podium:

100 and 200 freestyle specialist Siobhan Haughey took the lead in this 400 freestyle final early, splitting 56.97 at the 100 and 1:57.36 at the 200. She was over a second ahead of the top seed, Mary-Sophie Harvey, who had pulled herself solidly into second place.

Over the last year, Harvey has had a big breakout in the long-course 200 meter freestyle. But in this race, Harvey used the back 200 meters to make her move. She negative split the race and slowly cut into Haughey’s lead until she finally overtook her with about 25 meters to go. Haughey had no answer for the Canadian in the closing stretch, so Harvey pulled away to win the race in a huge lifetime best of 3:56.78. It’s her first time sub-4:00 in the event.

Haughey, who said after the race that entering the event was a last minute decision, finished firmly in second place with a 3:58.06. Japan’s Kobori Waka took third place with a 4:04.09.

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel, France (2012)

World Cup Record: 3:32.77 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates, South Africa (2021)

Podium:

The entire Shanghai podium–Duncan Scott, Kieran Smith, and Danas Rapsys–was back in the mix for the men’s 400 freestyle. Add in Pan Zhanle and Kim Woo-min and this was a stacked final. These five main contenders did not wait to jmp on this race and were all 1:47-point at the 200 meters, with Smith and Kim tied at 1:47.10.

Kim, the Olympic medalist in the long-course version of this race, couldn’t hold the pace on the back half but the other four weren’t separated by much as they charged over the final meters. Pan did not lead the entire race–he was losing ground out of the turns then catching up to the other three after the first few strokes. He put in a huge effort on the final 25 meters, splitting 12.31 to get his hand on the wall first in 3:36.43.

Scott, last week’s winner, was less than a tenth off his time from Shanghai, continuing to hang in the neighborhood of James Guy‘s British record. It came down to the touch between second through fourth; Scott was just .11 seconds ahead of Kieran Smith, who got ahead of Rapsys for third.

Women’s 50m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, Canada (2022)

World Cup Record: 25.36 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2024)

World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis, Italy (2024)

Podium:

Regan Smith (USA) — 25.71 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 26.09 Beata Nelson (USA) — 26.17

Regan Smith didn’t have a strong start to this 50 backstroke final, but she recovered and pulled away to take another win on this World Cup series. Smith clocked 25.71 to win, just .01 off the 25.70 she swam for second behind Kaylee McKeown in Shanghai. Like last week, Smith has a tough double coming up with this race and the 200 butterfly and only the men’s 200 backstroke in between.

Ingrid Wilm and Beata Nelson rounded out the podium. Wilm was just .06 seconds off her lifetime best from a 2021 ISL meet, while Nelson did swim a lifetime best. Her 26.17 undercuts her previous lifetime best of 26.33, also from a 2021 ISL match.

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:45.63 – Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Cup Record: 1:46.11 – Arkady Vyachanin, Russia (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:48.02 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2017)

Podium:

Pieter Coetze (RSA) — 1:50.05 Kacper Stokowski (POL) — 1:51.56 Enoch Robb (AUS) — 1:51.96

Pieter Coetze is the first winner from Shanghai to win the same event in Incheon, keeping the dream for a Triple Crown at the send of the series alive. Coetze wasn’t under the 1:50-mark like he was last week (for a lifetime best) but he still was able to separate himself from the rest of the finalists and power ahead for the win.

Coetze touched in 1:50.05, about 1.5 seconds ahead of the second place Kacper Stokowski, who jumped onto the podium after finishing fourth last week. After a 1:51.65 in Shanghai, Stokowski is inching closer to his lifetime best of 1:51.59 from the Toronto stop on the 2022 World Cup series.

Enoch Robb defended his third place finish from Shanghai with a 1:51.96.

Women’s 200m Fly – Final

World Record: 1:59.61 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, Spain (2014)

World Cup Record: 2:00.78 — Liu Zige, China (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:02.96 — Suzuka Hasegawa, Japan (2017)

Podium:

Newcomer Bella Grant came into the final as the top seed and had a huge swim to defend that place in the final. Finland’s Laura Lahtinen took the race out hard; she set a Finnish record last week and was first to the wall at the halfway point in 58.55 ahead of both Grant (59.51) and Smith (59.79).

Grant dug in on the third 50, splitting 31.55 to move into first place with 50 meters to go. Smith relied on her underwaters to pull her closer to the lead. On her second event in about ten minutes, Smith mounted a late charge but was unable to chase down Grant in the closing meters.

Grant won the race in a lifetime best 2:03.13, .08 seconds ahead of the Olympic medallist Smith. Lahtinen finished third, slightly off her Finnish record from Shanghai with a 2:03.79.

Men’s 100m Fly – Final

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)

World Cup Record: 48.40 — Noe Ponti , Switzerland (2024

, Switzerland (2024 World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, Canada (2022)

Podium:

Last week, Ponti swam a European and World Cup record of 48.40. He was off that time this week but still had a dramatic race in a different way as he lost his goggles on the dive. They stayed on his face but Ponti, who also had contacts in, said after the race that he could not see anything and was relying on counting his strokes.

Ponti still grabbed the event win, swimming a 48.81 to just keep himself ahead of a charging Nyls Korstanje. Korstanje finished second in 48.99, setting a Dutch record as he cracked the 49-second barrier for the first time in his career. Back on the international scene as a neutral athlete, Andrei Minakov finished third with a 49.71.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 2:14.57 – Rebecca Soni, United States (2009)

World Cup Record: 2:15.42 – Leisel Jones, Australia (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:14.70 – Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2022)

Podium:

Kate Douglass (USA) — 2:14.16 World Record Tara Kinder (AUS) — 2:19.21 Park Sieun (KOR) — 2:19.58

Kate Douglass is now a individual world record holder as she put in a stunning effort to take down the world record in the 200 breaststroke–a mark which Rebecca Soni had held at 2:14.57 since 2009. The Olympic champion in this event, Douglass was clearly the favorite in this race heading into the final after a dominant performance in Shanghai and a strong prelims swim.

She opened the race in 30.68, and extended her lead by turning in 1:04.75. She was well ahead of the world record line and after a 34.45 split, she was still eight-tenths ahead of Soni’s pace. The world record line began to creep up on her in the closing meters of the race, but still got her hands on the wall .41 seconds ahead of the former world record with a blistering 2:14.16.

Ponti swam a world record in the 50 butterfly last week but this is the first world record on the women’s side of the World Cup series.

She won the race by almost five seconds, as Australia’s Tara Kinder and South Korea’s Park Sieun took second and third in 2:19.21 and 2:19.58.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich , NIA (2021)

, NIA (2021) World Cup Record: 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh, South Africa (2009)

World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cersuolo, Italy (2021)

Podium:

After a thrilling race in Shanghai and Ilya Shymanovich and Caspar Corbeau tying for the top seed out of prelims, it was clear that we were in for another close race in the men’s 100 breaststroke. The winning time wasn’t as fast as they were last week, but it was still a great race between Shymanovich, Corbeau, and last week’s winner Qin Haiyang.

Shymanovich set the pace from the first 25 meters and held onto the lead for the entire race. Qin outsplit Shymanovich on the final two 25s but Shymanovich, the world record holder in this race, had built enough of a lead on the first 50 that he was able to hold on for the win in 56.10, .12 seconds ahead of Qin.

Corbeau improved from last week, moving up onto the podium from a 5th place in Shanghai and improving from the 56.70 he swam last week with a 56.59.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands (2017)

World Cup Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands (2017)

World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

Podium:

Kasia Wasick won the women’s 50 freestyle for the second time on this World Cup. Not only did she win the race by a full six-tenths, but she significantly improved her winning time from Shanghai, dropping from a 23.87 to 23.51.

Yang Junxuan got onto the 50 freestyle podium for the first time on the World Cup–she also improved from last week’s swim with a 24.11, which is nine-hundredths faster than he time last week. Australia’s Milla Jansen maintained her third-place, clocking 24.32.

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 20.16 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)

World Cup Record: 20.48 – Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 20.98 – Kenzo Simons, Netherlands (2019)

Podium:

Ji Yuchan (KOR) — 20.80 Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.07 Jamie Jack (AUS) — 21.09

Women’s 100m IM – Final

World Record: 56.51 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2017)

World Cup Record: 56.51 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2017)

World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

Podium:

Men’s 100m IM – Final

World Record: 49.28 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)

World Cup Record: 50.26 – Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 50.63 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

Podium: