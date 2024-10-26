2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Incheon Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

Day 3 Finals Start List

It’s the final session of the Incheon stop of the 2024 World Cup Series, and the race to the top of the overall rankings is on.

Kate Douglass won the Shanghai stop and seemed to be on track to claim the crown again here, but no-showed the 200 IM prelims this morning. That was her last individual event of the stop, which means she’s locked in at 59.2 points. That gives fellow American Regan Smith a chance to sneak by and upgrade her overall silver from Shanghai. The newly minted 100 backstroke SCM world record holder is entered in the 200 backstroke. (See a more in-depth breakdown of the scoring system here.)

On the men’s side, Pieter Coetze currently leads the standings. He won both the 50 and 200 backstroke and has the chance at making it a sweep in the 100 tonight. He’ll have to get through some stiff competition, including top seed Kacper Stokowski and LCM world record holder Thomas Ceccon. Regardless of who claims the overall crown, there will definitely be a shuffle amongst the top five after the 200 breast has settled. Caspar Corbeau, Qin Haiyang, and Ilya Shymanovich are only 2.4 points apart from one another so the finish order will matter.

We’ll see Leon Marchand in action to kick off the session. After dropping both the 200 breast and 200 free this morning, he is all-in on the 400 IM. A win there could push him back atop the ranking after he won the overall crown in Shanghai. He topped the field last time, but world record holder Daiya Seto has entered the mix.

Another exciting race to watch out for will be the men’s 50 fly, where Noe Ponti is the top seed. He broke the world record at the last stop and was the only swimmer to break 22-seconds this morning.

The men’s 800 free and 200 free will also be contested tonight alongside the women’s 100 fly, 50 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM.

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Final

World Record: 3:54.81 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

(JPN), 2019 World Cup Record: 3:57.25 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 World Junior Record: 3:56.47 – Ilya Borodin (RUS), 2021

Top 8:

Leon Marchand (FRA) – 3:58.30 French Record Daiya Seto (JPN) – 3:59.43 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 4:02.37 Lewis Clareburt (NZL) – 4:06.03 Mark Szaranek (GBR) – 4:07.05 Trenton Julian (USA) – 4:10.68 Reagan Cheng (SGP) – 4:19.44 Wang Yi Shun (HKG) – 4:23.85

Leon Marchand completed a sweep of the men’s IM races, lowering his French record from last week in the process (3:58.30). He was out over two seconds slower than his Shanghai performance, but had a much improved back-half to break 4:00 for the first time.

It was world record Daiya Seto who set the pace, holding a lead over Marchand and the rest of the field from the start through the 350. He and Marchand separated themselves from the rest of the field early. Seto took the race out aggressively (54.19/1:00.66) to lead by over

Alberto Razzetti was in bronze position for the entirety of the race, though he was slightly off his Shanghai performance.

After the race, Marchand commented on his improved pacing while Seto declared his intent to chase his own world record at Worlds in December.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 7:20.46 – Daniel Wiffen (IRL), 2023

World Cup Record: 7:35.58 – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 2017

World Junior Record: 7:36.00 – Sven Schwarz (GER), 2019

Top 8:

Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 7:35.30 World Cup Record Kim Junwoo (KOR) – 7:39.15 Kazushi Imafuku (JPN) – 7:40.77 Charlie Clark (USA) – 7:42.42 Kaito Tsujimori (JPN) – 7:43.99 Kregor Zirk (EST) – 7:44.19 Benjamin Goedemans (AUS) – 7:45.70 Won June (CLB) – 7:55.53

Pan Zhanle, best known to the world as a sprinter, completed the distance sweep in Incheon with a World Cup record in the 800 free. The Chinese star held strong from lane 8, splitting consistent 14-mids for the majority of the race. His stroke looked incredibly smooth as well, before he dropped a 25.80 closing split to cinch the race.

The race for gold was conducted across the pool, as Kim Junwoo took it out hard in front of a home crowd in lane 2. The 17-year-old led through the halfway mark, but was passed by Pan at 575 meters. Still, he had built up enough of a lead to hang onto silver.

The middle of the pool looked even for most of the race, but Shanghai 1500 champion Charlie Clark started to pull away towards the middle of the race. He looked to have bronze secured until another 17-year-old, Kazushi Imafuku, scorched 26.17 on the final 50 to make it a full Asian podium.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 54.05 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022

World Cup Record: 54.78 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022

World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

Top 8:

Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 55.76 Lily Price (AUS) – 56.15 Yu Yiting (CHN) – 56.22 Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.24 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS) – 56.45 Anastasiya Kuliashova (NIA) – 56.74 Kim Seoyeong (KOR) – 56.87 Sara Junevik (SWE) – 57.29

While she didn’t match her Finnish record from last week, Laura Lahtinen once again took home the win in the 100 fly. Like her Shanghai performance, she used a strong back-half to claim the win. Lahtinen was the only athlete to crack the 56-second barrier.

Lily Price improved by just over a tenth of a second for silver, also using a strong 50 to move up from 5th. That adds to her silver from the 50 butterfly last night.

Yu Yiting earned bronze, about 0.3-seconds slower than her silver outing in Shanghai. She just out-touched Louise Hansson, who faded on the final 25 meters.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024

(SUI), 2024 World Cup Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024

(SUI), 2024 World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun (CAN), 2022

Top 8:

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.76 Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 21.99 Marius Kusch (GER)/Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.30 — Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 22.35 Grigori Pekarski (NIA) – 22.53 Ji Yuchan (KOR) – 22.60

DQ: Teong Tzen Wei (SGP)

Noe Ponti once again won gold in the 50 fly, but it was Nyls Korstanje who was out first at the 25 (9.9 to 10.08). Ponti roared home with the only sub-12 split of the field to miss his world record by under a tenth.

Korstanje held strong for silver, just missing his Dutch record of 21.96 from last week.

There was a tie for bronze between Marius Kusch and Isaac Cooper, who split the race nearly identically (10.15/12.15 vs. 10.16/12.14).

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:58.94 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020

(AUS), 2020 World Cup Record: 1:59.35 – Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016

World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2011

Top 8:

Regan Smith (USA) – 1:59.60 American Record Anastasiya Shkurdai (NIA) – 2:01.51 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 2:03.23 Beata Nelson (USA) – 2:03.25 Bella Grant (AUS) – 2:04.55 Hannah Fredericks (AUS) – 2:06.41 Lee Yunjung (CLB) – 2:08.51 Song Jaeyun (CLB) – 2:08.79

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021

World Cup Record: 48.84 – Shaine Casas (USA), 2022

World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

Top 8:

Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 49.93 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 50.17 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 50.41 Enoch Robb (AUS) – 51.10 Song Imgyu (CLB) – 51.14 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 51.15 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 51.20 Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 51.37

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 28.37 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2022

World Cup Record: 28.56 – Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

World Junior Record: 28.81 – Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020

Top 8:

Tang Qianting (CHN) – 29.03 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.48 Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 29.80 Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 29.98 Park Sieun (KOR) – 30.35 Kim Hyejin (CLB) – 30.56 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 30.64 Kim Sewon (CLB) – 30.84

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018

World Cup Record: 2:00.48 – Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014

World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012

Top 8:

Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:02.57 Joshua Yong (AUS) – 2:02.73 Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 2:03.44 Joshua Collett (AUS) – 2:04.19 Cho Sung Jae (KOR) – 2:04.95 Adam Chillingworth (HKG) – 2:06.32 Josh Gilbert (NZL) – 2:06.84 Ilya Shymanovich (NIA) – 2:07.46

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017

World Cup Record: 50.58 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 & Emma McKeon (AUS), 2021

World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018

Top 8:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.73 Kasia Wasick (POL) – 52.19 Milla Jansen (AUS) – 52.26 Yang Junxuan (CHN) – 52.29 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS) – 52.57 Sara Junevik (SWE) – 53.16 Li Sum Yiu (HKG) – 53.22 Mizuki Hirai (JPN) – 54.21

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matt Sates (RSA), 2021

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World Cup Record: 2:02.13 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yu Yiting (CHN), 2021

Top 8: