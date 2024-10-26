Milla Jansen Lowers Own Aussie Age Record En Route To 100 Free World Cup Bronze

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

17-year-old Milla Jansen of Australia is making the most of her World Aquatics Swimming World Cup experience, landing on yet another podium.

Racing in the women’s 100m freestyle final tonight in Incheon, Bond Swim Club’s Jansen produced a new lifetime best of 52.26.

That rendered her the bronze medalist behind winner Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (51.73) and runner-up Kasia Wasick of Poland (52.19).

Entering this competition, Jansen’s lifetime best in this event rested at the 52.31 registered just last month at the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships. That prior performance represented the teen’s first-ever foray under the 53-second barrier in the short course format. It also established a new Australian Age Record, erasing Olympic icon Emma McKeon‘s 52.41 from 2011.

Tonight, Jansen’s splits included 11.98/13.35/13.54/13.39 to claim the bronze, her 3rd medal of that color at this 2nd stop. She earlier secured bronze in both the 50m and 200m free events, with the latter’s time of 1:54.98 checking in as a new Australian Age Record.

Jansen turns 18 on November 29th, therefore, she’ll still be in the 17-year-old age category for the final stop of this World Cup in Singapore.

Jansen won silver at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the 100 free and gold at the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships in the 50 free.