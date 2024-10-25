2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON
- Thursday, October 24th – Saturday, October 26th
- Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm previous night ET)/Finals at 7:30m local (6:30am ET)
- Munhak Park Tae-Hwan Swimming Pool, Incheon, South Korea
- SCM (25m)
DAY 2 FINALS START LIST
Buckle up for day 2 of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, Korea as we have a full lineup of events about to unfold.
The likes of Leon Marchand of France, Daiya Seto of Japan, Kate Douglass of the United States and teammate Regan Smith will all be diving in chasing World Cup titles and cash this evening.
The host nation of South Korea will be cheering on its contenders, including Jo Hyunju in the women’s 200m free, Song Jaeyun in the women’s 100m back, Choi Dongyeoi in the men’s 50m breast, and a trio of men in the 100m free featuring Hwang Sunwoo.
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)
- World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 50m Backstroke – FINAL
- World Record: 22.11 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)
- World Cup Record: 22.58 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2024)
- World Junior Record: 22.52 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 200m Freestyle – FINAL
- World Record: 1:49.63 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)
- World Cup Record: 1:50.32 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL
- World Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)
- World Cup Record: 1:50.30 — Leon Marchand, FRA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 1:51.45 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100m Backstroke – FINAL
- World Record: 54.56 — Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
- World Cup Record: 54.89 — Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.74 — Bella Sims (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – FINAL
- World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sakci, TUR (2021)
- World Cup Record: 25.25 — Cameron van der Burgh (2009)
- World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 50m Butterfly – FINAL
- World Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)
- World Cup Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.55 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 100m Freestyle – FINAL
- World Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Cup Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Junior Record: 45.64 — David Popovici (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
- World Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014/2016)
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2016)
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
- World Record: 1:46.85 — Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56 — Chad le Clos, RSA (2013)
- World Junior Record: 1:49.61 — June Chen, CHN (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
PB for MSH! Loving this year from her.