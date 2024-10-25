2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

Buckle up for day 2 of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, Korea as we have a full lineup of events about to unfold.

The likes of Leon Marchand of France, Daiya Seto of Japan, Kate Douglass of the United States and teammate Regan Smith will all be diving in chasing World Cup titles and cash this evening.

The host nation of South Korea will be cheering on its contenders, including Jo Hyunju in the women’s 200m free, Song Jaeyun in the women’s 100m back, Choi Dongyeoi in the men’s 50m breast, and a trio of men in the 100m free featuring Hwang Sunwoo.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – FASTEST HEAT

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 50m Backstroke – FINAL

World Record: 22.11 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)

World Cup Record: 22.58 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2024)

World Junior Record: 22.52 — Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 200m Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: 1:49.63 — Siobhan Haughey , HKG (2021)

, HKG (2021) World Cup Record: 1:50.32 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL

World Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)

World Cup Record: 1:50.30 — Leon Marchand , FRA (2024)

, FRA (2024) World Junior Record: 1:51.45 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 100m Backstroke – FINAL

World Record: 54.56 — Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

World Cup Record: 54.89 — Regan Smith , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 55.74 — Bella Sims (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – FINAL

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sakci, TUR (2021)

World Cup Record: 25.25 — Cameron van der Burgh (2009)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo (2021)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 50m Butterfly – FINAL

World Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Cup Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.55 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 100m Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Cup Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 — David Popovici (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL

World Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014/2016)

World Cup Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2016)

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL

World Record: 1:46.85 — Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:48.56 — Chad le Clos , RSA (2013)

, RSA (2013) World Junior Record: 1:49.61 — June Chen, CHN (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –