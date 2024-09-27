17-Yr-Old Milla Jansen Downs Emma McKeon Age Record In SCM 100 Free

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships was another sizzling session of speed for both the men and women.

Although newly-minted 100m back World Record holder Kaylee McKeown wound up scratching the 200m back, World Championsips medalist Iona Anderson put on a good show to grab the gold.

18-year-old Anderson ripped a winning time of 2:01.80, beating the field by well over 2 seconds.

Anderson split 13.33/14.58/15.11/15.58/16.01/15.66/16.11/15.42 en route to hacking nearly 5 seconds off of the 2:06.37 put up last year.

Bella Grant was next to the wall in 2:04.12 followed by Poppy Stephen who rounded out the top 3 finishers in 2:07.54.

Both Anderson and Grant dipped under the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 2:05.54 needed for December’s Short Course World Championships, although individual Olympic medalists get priority.

Additionally, Anderson now ranks as the 6th-swiftest Aussie in history.David Mariuz

The men’s 200m back saw Joshua Edwards-Smith rock the sole sub-1:50 outing of the field.

21-year-old Edwards-Smith touched in 1:49.14, scorching the 1:52.98 posted just last month at the Queensland State SC Championships.

Enoch Robb snagged silver tonight in a result of 1:50.77 while Stuart Swinburn clinched bronze in 1:51.83.

19-year-old Robb of All Saints hacked well over half a second off his previous PB to join Edwards-Smith in qualifying for the Short Course World Championships.

Additionally, Edwards-Smith’s effort now ranks the Griffith University swimmer as the #3 Aussie SC 200 backstroker in history. Robb is right behind in 4th on the list.

Top 5 Australian Men’s SCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Mitch Larkin – 1:45.63, 2015 Ash Delaney – 1:49.62, 2009 Joshua Edwards-Smith – 1:49.14, 2024 Enoch Robb – 1:50.77, 2024 Travis Mahoney – 1:51.01, 2019

A new Australian national record was established in the men’s 50m breast, courtesy of 27-year-old Grayson Bell.

Bell scorched a time of 26.11 as a new lifetime best this morning in the heats before dropping it down to 26.02 for gold this evening.

James McKechnie was tonight’s runner-up in 26.42 and Nash Wilkes also landed on the podium in 26.52 as the bronze medalist. Last night’s 100m breaststroke winner and national record setter Joshua Yong fell just .02 shy of the podium in 26.54.

Milla Jansen, just 17 years of age, was tonight’s national champion in the women’s 100m freestyle.

The Bond ace registered a winning time of 52.31 to turn in a new Australian Age Record.

Splitting 11.95/13.36/13.49/13.51, Jansen overtook Olympic champion Emma McKeon‘s former age record of 52.41 put on the books in 2011. Jansen’s result also dipped under the 53.32 Swimming Australia-mandated QT for Budapest.

Joining Jansen in qualification was Alexandria Perkins who touched in 52.85. Last night’s 200m free winner, Lani Pallister, bagged the bronze in 52.91, another new lifetime best.

The men’s 100m free saw 19-year-old Edward Somerville make his presence known in a follow-up to his 200m free scorcher from night 1.

Sommerville of Brisbane Grammar roared to the wall in an effort of 46.84, well inside his previous career-quickest of 47.75 from this past July.

Jamie Jack was also impressive with a sub-47-second result of 46.91 and Harrison Turner was just over the threshold in 47.08 for 3rd place.

Additional contestants included Maximillian Giuliani (47.33 for 4th), Marcus Da Silva (47.40 for 5th) and Matt Temple (47.41 for 6th).

As a refresher, these championships serve as a qualifying opportunity for this year’s Short Course World Championships.

After 10 swimmers are potentially selected from earning individual medals at the Paris Olympics, the first and second-ranked swimmers at these national championships in Olympic events may be selected for the team.

Additional Winners

Mia O’Leary punched a time of 30.09 to claim the women’s 50m breast victory. 15-year-old Sienna Toohey touched next in 30.40 and Sienna Harben , yesterday’s surprise 100m breast silver medalist, earned bronze in 30.47.

punched a time of 30.09 to claim the women’s 50m breast victory. 15-year-old touched next in 30.40 and , yesterday’s surprise 100m breast silver medalist, earned bronze in 30.47. The women’s 400m IM saw Melbourne Vicentre’s Tara Kinder wrap up the win in 4:29.78, a Budapest-worthy result. She notched the sole time under 4:31, with Cruiz swimmer Kayla Hardy securing silver in 4:31.77 to also add her name to the consideration list for SC Worlds. Bronze medalist in this event at the 2023 World Championships, Jenna Forrester posted 4:37.94 for bronze.

wrap up the win in 4:29.78, a Budapest-worthy result. She notched the sole time under 4:31, with Cruiz swimmer securing silver in 4:31.77 to also add her name to the consideration list for SC Worlds. Bronze medalist in this event at the 2023 World Championships, posted 4:37.94 for bronze. 25-year-old Davic Schlicht was the top performer in the men’s 400m IM, turning in a time of 4:03.55 as the 3rd-quickest time of his career. Schlicht owns a PB of 4:01.44 from the 2022 edition of this competition. Along with Schlicht, 18-year-old Karl Albertyn of Miami dipped under the QT needed for Budapest, hitting 4:07.90 as the silver medalist this evening. Gabriel Gorgas produced 4:07.97, good enough for bronze.

Australians Pre-Qualified for 2024 Short Course World Championships

Meg Harris

Mollie O’Callaghan

Ariarne Titmus

Kaylee McKeown

Cam McEvoy

Kyle Chalmers

Elijah Winnington

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Australians Hitting QTs at Short Course National Championships