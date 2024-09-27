arena Swim of the Week: Ed Sommerville Drops Stunning 1:40.64 200 Free At Aussie SC Nats

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

A number of blistering performances have been produced at the Australian Short Course Championships running this week in Adelaide, and one of the best, and most surprising, came from Ed Sommerville in the men’s 200 freestyle.

A rising star in Australia, Sommerville was a relative unknown to international fans coming into the competition, though he did win an individual bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the 100 free, clocking 49.16 last year in Netanya.

In the 200 free, Sommerville’s long course best time stands at 1:48.66, set in December 2023, and in short course, he went 1:43.92 last July and has been 1:44-low four other times.

But no one would’ve predicted that the 19-year-old had the type of swim in him that he dropped on Thursday.

After advancing 3rd out of the prelims in 1:44.43, Sommerville unleashed a time of 1:40.64, going out like a rocket over the first 100 meters and managing to hold his pace over the back half.

Flipping in 49.04 at the 100, Sommerville held 25.85/25.75 splits coming home to inch ahead of runner-up Max Giuliani, who also had a standout performance to place 2nd in 1:41.39.

Split Comparison

Sommerville, Old PB Sommerville, New PB Giuliani 24.48 23.55 23.82 50.66 (26.18) 49.04 (25.49) 49.37 (25.55) 1:17.12 (26.46) 1:14.89 (25.85) 1:15.26 (25.89) 1:43.92 (26.80) 1:40.64 (25.75) 1:41.39 (26.13)

The performance from Sommerville earned him a new Oceanian and Australian Record, breaking Cameron McEvoy‘s nine-year-old marker of 1:40.80 from 2015, and moves him into #7 all-time in the event.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Freestyle (SCM)

Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37, 2009 Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:39.70, 2012 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 1:39.72, 2022 Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:40.08, 2009 Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:40.25, 2020 Townley Haas (USA) – 1:40.49, 2020 Ed Sommerville (AUS) – 1:40.65, 2024 Matt Sates (RSA) – 1:40.65, 2021 David Popovici (ROU) – 1:40.79, 2022 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 1:40.80, 2015

Sommerville followed up his breakout 200 free swim on Thursday with another victory on Friday, claiming the 100 free in a time of 46.84 to mark his first time under the 47-second barrier.

