Ed Sommerville Takes Down Cam McEvoy’s SCM 200 Free Aussie Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships was on fire, with one World Record and two Australian Records biting the dust before all was said and done.

We reported how multi-Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown fired off a massive 54.56 World Record in the women’s 100m back. Then fellow Olympian Joshua Yong logged a new national mark in the men’s 100m breast – 56.76.

But Ed Somerville also wanted some of the action, putting up the swim of his life in the men’s 200m freestyle to achieve an upset.

After coasting the 3rd seed out of the morning heats with an AM swim of 1:44.43, 19-year-old Sommerville of Brisbane Grammar turned on the jets when the medals were on the line.

Sommerville smashed a time of 1:40.64 to get to the wall first. That gave him a healthy advantage over Olympian Maximillian Giuliani who posted 1:41.39 while rising 17-year-old star Marcus Da Silva nailed 1:43.22 for bronze.

As for Somerville, he split 11.10/12.45/12.58/12.91/12.82/13.03/13.03/12.72 to register the new record.

His 1:40.64 sliced .16 off the former national standard and All Comers Record of 1:40.80 Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy put on the books nearly a decade ago in 2015. The Commonwealth Record remains at the 1:40.25 British ace Duncan Scott scored in 2020.

Entering this competition, Sommerville’s lifetime best rested at the 1:43.92 he produced last year. That means tonight’s performance hacked over 3 seconds off his best-ever just one year later.

According to the World Aquatics database, Sommerville now inserts himself into the all-time performers list in slot #7.

Top 10 Men’s SCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37, 2009
  2. Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 1:39.70, 2012
  3. Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – 1:39.72, 2022
  4. Danila Izotov (RUS) – 1:40.08, 2009
  5. Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:40.25, 2020
  6. Townley Haas (USA) – 1:40.49, 2020
  7. Ed Sommerville (AUS) – 1:40.65, 2024
  8. Matt Sates (RSA) – 1:40.65, 2021
  9. David Popovici (ROU) – 1:40.79, 2022
  10. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 1:40.80, 2025

											
										

				


									
