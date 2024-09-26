Rising Aussie Breaststroker Joshua Yong Hits National Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While Kaylee McKeown was doing her World Record thing in the women’s 100m backstroke event at these 2024 Australian Short Course Championships, fellow Olympian Joshua Yong did damage on the men’s side.

Racing in the 100m breaststroke, 23-year-old Yong of UWA-West Coast Swimming Club fired off a new national record of 56.76 en route to gold.

Yong split 12.47/14.39/14.66/15.24 to beat the field by over half a second.

Next in line was Joshua Collett of Bond who hit 57.29 while Nash Wilkes of Southport Olympic Swim Club posted 57.68 for bronze.

The former Australian national record stood at the 56.89 Matt Wilson put on the books 5 years ago.

Entering this competition, Yong’s lifetime best sat at the 57.34 notched at the 2022 Short Course World Championships for 10th place. His performance tonight ripped that to shreds as Yong entered sub-57-second territory for the first time.

Yong’s 56.76 also checks in as a new All Comers and Oceanian Record, although the Commonwealth Record remains at the 55.41 British Olympic champion Adam Peaty registered in 2020.

2024 is Yong’s year, with the rising ace making his first Olympic team.

In Paris, he earned bronze as a member of Australia’s mixed medley relay, placed 12th individually in the 100m breast and finished 8th in the 200m breast.