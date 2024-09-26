2024 Aussie SC Championships Day 1: Pallister Powers Way To New PB In 200 Free

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

To say the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships got off to a spicy start is an understatement, as Kaylee McKeown kicked off the competition with a World Record in the women’s 100m backstroke.

McKeown of Griffith University crushed a mark of 54.56 to become the 2nd woman ever to delve under the 55-second barrier in the event. Her outing overtook the previous WR mark of 54.89 fellow Aussie Minna Atherton put on the books during the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) season.

Two national records also went down to get this party started. Joshua Yong logged 56.76 in the men’s 100m breaststroke for a new Aussie standard while Ed Sommerville ripped a lifetime best of 1:40.64 to establish a new national mark in the men’s 200m free.

However, there were still some notable performances that took place outside the record-breaking book.

As a refresher, these championships serve as a qualifying opportunity for this year’s Short Course World Championships.

After 10 swimmers are potentially selected from earning individual meals at the Paris Olympics, the first and second-ranked swimmers at these national championships in Olympic events may be selected for the team.

Olympic medalist Lani Pallister got it done for gold in the women’s 200m free, posting a result of 1:52.73.

That’s a big-time personal best for the 22-year-old Griffith University star, easily overtaking her previous PB of 1:53.81 from the 2022 edition of this competition.

29-year-old veteran Leah Neale was next to the wall in 1:53.60 and Abbey Webb of Cruiz rounded out the podium in 1:54.72.

Both Pallister and Neale easily cleared the Swimming Australia qualification time of 1:55.60 needed for Budapest, although Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus are already pre-qualified via their individual medals from Paris should they wish to race in December.

The women’s 100m breast saw 21-year-old Tara Kinder power her way to a golden finish in 1:05.23.

That eked out the victory ahead of Bond’s Sienna Harben who clocked 1:05.28 to touch a hair behind. 15-year-old Lily Koch of Nunawading posted 1:05.42 in an impressive outing.

Both Kinder’s and Harben’s efforts reached the SA-mandated QT of 1:05.28 needed for Budapest.

Of note, another 15-year-old Sienna Toohey placed 5th in 1:06.21 and 39-year-old veteran Sally Hunter placed 7th in 1:07.68.

While Kinder’s 1:05.23 is a monster personal best by over a second, Koch’s outing crushed her previous PB by over 2 seconds. That’s on par for Koch, who already downed Aussie Age Group Records at the Victorian Age Short Course Championships earlier this month.

20-year-old Isaac Cooper handily defeated the men’s 100m backstroke field, producing a time of 50.17 as the decisive winner.

Kalani Ireland was just over the SC Worlds QT in a silver medal-worthy 51.35 and 19-year-old Enoch Robb notched bronze in 51.38.

Cooper has been as quick as 49.52 in his career, a time he put up for bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Additional Winners

Alexandria Perkins logged 24.99 as the women’s 50m fly winner ahead of Lily Price who touched in 25.38. Iona Anderson wrangled up bronze in 26.12.

logged 24.99 as the women’s 50m fly winner ahead of who touched in 25.38. wrangled up bronze in 26.12. Jesse Coleman posted 22.63 to top the men’s 50m fly podium. Matt Temple was next to the wall in 22.78 followed by Alex Quach in 23.02.

posted 22.63 to top the men’s 50m fly podium. was next to the wall in 22.78 followed by in 23.02. Two women dipped under the SA-mandated QT in the 1500m free. Tia Kritzinger registered 15:52.90 to grab the gold and open water Olympian Moesha Johnson turned in 15;59.36.

registered 15:52.90 to grab the gold and open water Olympian turned in 15;59.36. Alec Mander posted 7:38.94 earned gold in the men’s 800m free in 7:38.94.

Australians Pre-Qualified for 2024 Short Course World Championships

Meg Harris

Mollie O’Callaghan

Ariarne Titmus

Kaylee McKeown

Cam McEvoy

Kyle Chalmers

Elijah Winnington

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Australians Hitting QTs at Short Course National Championships