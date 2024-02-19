WATCH: Sarah Sjostrom Scares 50 Free Record, Sub-24 Required to Medal (Day 8 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Doha World Championships concluded on Sunday, with the final night featuring many action-packed races. Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom were among the highlights, as both athletes secured their second gold of the meet. Catch up on those races and others from day 8 with the below race videos, courtesy of CBC Olympics, NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2023)

, Russia (2023) Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov , Russia (2018)

, Russia (2018) 2023 World Champion: 24.05 — Hunter Armstrong, United States

Final:

Isaac Cooper of Australia defended his top seed from semifinals, touching in 24.13 to secure his first individual world title.

World Aquatics Video:

😦 He hit the rope twice before taking it home!

Well done 🇦🇺Isaac Cooper new World Champion in the 50 Backstroke!#swimming #AQUADoha2024 @DolphinsAUS pic.twitter.com/aKdRHbkqke — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 18, 2024

Video From X:

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 50M DOS 🥇 Isaac Cooper 🇦🇺 24.13

🥈 Hunter Armstrong 🇺🇸 24.33

🥉 Ksawery Masiuk 🇵🇱 24.44 C’est le premier australien à remporter le titre mondial du 50m dos ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/FFYBG0XQjR — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

Final:

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40 Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47 Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60 Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69 Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73 Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96

After missing the semifinals of the 100 breast, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte defended her 50 breast world title (29.40).

Video From X:

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 50M BRASSE 🥇 Ruta Meilutyte 🇱🇹 29.40

🥈 Tang Qianting 🇨🇳 29.51 AS

🥉 Benedetta Pilato 🇮🇹 30.01 2022 – Meilutyte

2023 – Meilutyte

2024 – Meilutyte C’est une première sur cette épreuve de faire ça ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/Fh9ZlLnQV3 — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

Championship Record: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia (2023)

, Tunisia (2023) World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

2023 World Champion: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia

, Tunisia Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 15:00.99 , Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 15:05.49

Final:

Daniel Wiffen doubled up on Doha gold, winning the 1500 with a dominant performance (14:34.07).

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 1500M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Daniel Wiffen 🇮🇪 14:34.07 NR

🥈 Florian Wellbrock 🇩🇪 14:44.61

🥉 David Aubry 🇫🇷 14:44.85 L’irlandais réalise le doublé 800/1500NL 🎉#AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/7TucwUm4JM — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan , United States (2021)

, United States (2021) 2023 World Champion: 23.62 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden

, Sweden Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 24.70, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 24.82

Final:

After winning her 6th straight 50 fly world title yesterday, Sarah Sjostrom scared the 50 free world record en route to gold.

NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):

Video From X:

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 50M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Sarah Sjöström 🇸🇪 23.69

🥈 Kate Douglass 🇺🇸 23.91 AM

🥉 Katarzyna Wasick 🇵🇱 23.95 NR C’est la quatrième fois que la suédoise remporte ce titre ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/kXzmQUbkmU — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50 (2023)

, France – 4:02.50 (2023) World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)

Championship Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50 (2023)

, France – 4:02.50 (2023) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 4:02.50

, France – 4:02.50 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 4:12.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 4:13.76

Final:

After winning the 2022 Commonwealth title, New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt added a world title to his resume in Doha. He stopped the clock in 4:09.72, the only competitor to dip under the 4:10 mark.

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 400M 4 NAGES 🥇 Lewis Clareburt 🇳🇿 4:09.72

🥈 Max Litchfield 🇬🇧 4:10.40

🥉 Daiya Seto 🇯🇵 4:12.51 Clareburt est le premier néo-zélandais de l’histoire titré aux championnats du monde de natation ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/4EH6RT78Vv — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) Championship Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:27.11 (2023)

, Canada – 4:27.11 (2023) World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) 2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:27.11

, Canada – 4:27.11 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 4:38.53, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 4:39.92

Final:

In an exciting race, Team GB’s Freya Colbert used a strong last 50 to grab 400 IM gold. Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko led for most of the race, and Sara Franceschi made a charge during the breaststroke leg.

World Aquatics Video (End Of The Race Only):

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 400M 4 NAGES 🥇 Freya Colbert 🇬🇧 4:37.14

🥈 Anastasia Gorbenko 🇮🇱 4:37.36

🥉 Sara Franceschi 🇮🇹 4:38.93

6. Cyrielle Duhamel 🇫🇷 4:41.95 C’est la première britannique titrée sur cette épreuve aux mondiaux ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/ItwdlJmgY2 — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 18, 2024

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.20 (2023)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2023 World Champion: United States – 3:27.20

Final:

United States (Armstrong, Fink, Harting, King) — 3:29.80 Netherlands (van Westering, Kamminga, Korstanje, Pijnenburg) — 3:31.23 Italy (Lamberti, Martinenghi, Sansone, Miressi) — 3:31.59 Canada — 3:32.89 Spain — 3:33.20 Austria — 3:34.62 Ireland — 3:35.28 N/A (Poland DQ)

Team USA’s quartet of Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, Zach Harting, and Matt King hit the wall in 3:29.80 to defend their Fukuoka world title in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. The Netherlands destroyed their national record en route to silver.

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)

2023 World Champion: United States – 3:52.08

Final:

Australia (Anderson, Harkin, Throssell, Jack) — 3:55.98 Sweden (L. Hansson, S. Hansson, Sjostrom, Coleman) — 3:56.35 Canada (Wilm, Angus, Smith, Ruck) — 3:56.43 China — 3:59.16 Netherlands — 4:00.24 Italy — 4:00.34 Poland — 4:01.73 Hong Kong — 4:03.15

In a great race between Australia, Sweden, and Canada, only 0.45 separated the podium of the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Australia’s squad of Iona Anderson, Abbey Harkin, Brianna Throssell, and Shayna Jack got the job done for gold.

CBC Olympics (Canada Restricted):

What a way to close out the world championships for Canada! 🇨🇦🥉 Ingrid Wilm, Sophie Angus, Rebecca Smith and Taylor Ruck claim bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay pic.twitter.com/Zq521bCAQq — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2024

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):