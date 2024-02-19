Libby Gilbert Swims New PB in the 200 Back at Ohio State Winter Invite

2023 Ohio State Winter Invite
- February 16-18, 2023
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Full Meet Results
Ohio State senior Libby Gilbert made the most of the Buckeyes’ regular season finale this weekend, swimming a new lifetime best in her lone event of the Ohio State Winter Invite.
The meet brought together teams from around the central US, including Notre Dame, Pitt, Houston, Butler, Bowling Green, Duquense, and Ohio University. For many participants who did not make their teams’ travel squads for upcoming conference championship meets, this three-day event will be their season finale.
As for Gilbert, if she doesn’t make the trip to West Lafayette this week for Big Tens, she at least has set herself up for a big result at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.
She swam 1:55.65 in the heats of the women’s 200 backstroke on Sunday. That’s 8-tenths better than she was at the team’s mid-season invite and .17 better than she was at this meet last season, which was her previous best time.
She concluded her junior year at the NIC meet. Her time from Sunday would have won that meet last year.
The highlight result on the men’s side was 5th year Chachi Gustafson, who swam 1:42.82 in the 200 fly. In each of his last two collegiate seasons, he has swum his season-best times at the Buckeyes’ Last Chance meet after Big Tens.
His 1:42.82 is the best he’s ever been prior to Big Tens, and in each of his last two years he has qualified for the NCAA Championships out of the Last Chance meet. (1:41.39 in 2022, 1:42.24 in 2023).
Other Highlights:
- Ohio State freshman Josh Bedford swam personal bests in the 200 free (1:38.05) and 500 free (4:23.38).
- Notre Dame sophomore Ryan Malicki won the 200 free in 1:35.78. His 1:35.70 in prelims was a best time, as were his swims in the 500 free (4:28.75) and 100 free (44.66).
- Ohio State freshman Mackenzie DeWitt won the women’s 50 free (22.94) and 100 back (54.88) in new lifetime bests. She also posted a lifetime best in the 100 free (50.50) for 2nd place.
- Notre Dame sophomore Gretchen Lueking won the 100 free (50.21), 200 free (1:48.83), and 200 IM (2:00.93). That time in the 200 IM was a new lifetime best.