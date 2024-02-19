Libby Gilbert Swims New PB in the 200 Back at Ohio State Winter Invite

2023 Ohio State Winter Invite

February 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results

Ohio State senior Libby Gilbert made the most of the Buckeyes’ regular season finale this weekend, swimming a new lifetime best in her lone event of the Ohio State Winter Invite.

The meet brought together teams from around the central US, including Notre Dame, Pitt, Houston, Butler, Bowling Green, Duquense, and Ohio University. For many participants who did not make their teams’ travel squads for upcoming conference championship meets, this three-day event will be their season finale.

As for Gilbert, if she doesn’t make the trip to West Lafayette this week for Big Tens, she at least has set herself up for a big result at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

She swam 1:55.65 in the heats of the women’s 200 backstroke on Sunday. That’s 8-tenths better than she was at the team’s mid-season invite and .17 better than she was at this meet last season, which was her previous best time.

She concluded her junior year at the NIC meet. Her time from Sunday would have won that meet last year.

The highlight result on the men’s side was 5th year Chachi Gustafson, who swam 1:42.82 in the 200 fly. In each of his last two collegiate seasons, he has swum his season-best times at the Buckeyes’ Last Chance meet after Big Tens.

His 1:42.82 is the best he’s ever been prior to Big Tens, and in each of his last two years he has qualified for the NCAA Championships out of the Last Chance meet. (1:41.39 in 2022, 1:42.24 in 2023).

Other Highlights: