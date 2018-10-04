Wang’s WR, Hosszu’s Double Highlights Day 1 Of Budapest World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The first finals session of the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Budapest produced plenty of impressive results, including a new world record from China’s Wang Jianjiahe in the women’s 400 freestyle (SCM).

Wang, who narrowly missed the record at the last stop in Eindhoven, shattered Mireia Belmonte‘s 2013 mark of 3:54.52 in a time of 3:53.97. The 16-year-old won the first stop in a time of 3:54.63.

American Leah Smith finished 2nd for a second consecutive meet, improving her Eindhoven showing by over two seconds in 3:58.94, and Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands was 3rd in 4:00.03. You can read more about the world record here.

A few other records went down during the session, as Vlad Morozov broke Roland Schoeman‘s World Cup Record from 2009 in the men’s 50 freestyle in 20.51, Georgia Davies broke her own British Record in the women’s 50 back, and Kathleen Baker tied Katie Meili‘s American Record in the women’s 100 IM in 58.02.

Morozov’s swim took out Schoeman’s record of 20.57, with Ben Proud taking 2nd in 20.89 and Brad Tandy 3rd in 21.06.

Earlier in the session, Morozov rattled his world record in the 100 IM, clocking 50.32 to just miss his 50.26 from Eindhoven. Michael Andrew shaved a few tenths off his swim from the last stop for 2nd in 51.55, and Japan’s Kosuke Matsui was 3rd in 53.08.

In the women’s event, Katinka Hosszu repeated as the winner in 57.64, running down runner-up Sarah Sjostrom (57.75) on the back half. Baker was 3rd with her 58.02, and Emily Seebohm was 4th in 58.33.

Minutes later Baker and Seebohm were back in the water in the 50 back final, with the Australian prevailing with the gold in 26.05. Davies took 2nd in her British Record breaking performance of 26.13, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (26.19), Baker (26.30) and Eindhoven winner Etiene Medeiros (26.34) were 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Hosszu went on to complete the session double with a victory in the women’s 200 fly, winning a close battle in 2:03.14 over Zhang Yufei (2:03.29) and Kelsi Dahlia (2:03.33) for almost the exact same outcome as the Eindhoven meet. There, the top-3 was exactly the same, with all three swimmers slightly faster (Hosszu’s winning time was 2:02.87).

OTHER EVENTS