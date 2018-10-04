Georgia Davies Lowers Own SCM British Record In 50 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Georgia Davies lowered her own British Record in the women’s short course 50 back at the Budapest stop of the FINA World Cup in a time of 26.13, taking out her old mark of 26.24 set back in 2015.

Swimming in a loaded final, Davies took 2nd behind Australian Emily Seebohm (26.05), edging out Ranomi Kromowidjojo (26.19), Kathleen Baker (26.30), Etiene Medeiros (26.34) and Maaike De Waard (26.44). It speaks to how incredibly competitive the field is that Medeiros was less than three tenths slower than she was in Eindhoven, but dropped all the way from 1st to 5th.

Davies had a big breakthrough summer in 2018 as she won the European Long Course title in this event, lowering the continental record in the process in 27.21. She added another gold medal in the mixed medley relay, and also won a silver in the 100 back and bronze in the women’s medley relay.

Davies does have some short course international experience under her belt, winning bronze at the 2016 Short Course Worlds in Windsor in the 100 back (tying for 9th in the 50).