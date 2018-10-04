Morozov Takes Down Schoeman’s World Cup Record In 50 Free

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Vladimir Morozov closed off a very impressive session at the Budapest stop of the FINA World Cup with a new World Cup Record in the men’s SCM 50 freestyle, clocking 20.51 to eclipse Roland Schoeman‘s 20.57 set back at the Berlin stop in 2009.

The Russian has consistently won this event over the past number of years on the circuit going sub-21, but hadn’t been able to edge past Schomean’s mark until today. During the first SCM stop in Eindhoven, Morozov won the event by half a second in 20.69.

Ben Proud, who beat Morozov head-to-head in August at the LC European Championships, was in action here and gave Morozov a closer race than he had in Eindhoven, but was still close to four-tenths back in a time of 20.89. Brad Tandy, the runner-up at the last stop, dropped to 3rd but improved his time in 21.06, and European silver medalist Kristian Gkolomeev (21.22) was 4th.

Morozov’s lifetime best is a 20.31 done at the 2017 SC European Championships where he won the title, while Schoeman’s career best was a 20.30, which previously stood as the world record. They are the #2 and #3 performers of all-time behind only Florent Manaudou (20.26).

Earlier on in the session, Morozov narrowly missed his world record in the 100 IM, winning in 50.32 to fall .06 short of his 50.26 from Eindhoven.