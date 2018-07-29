US Pan Pacs Roster Update: 2nd-Places Almost Completely Added

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Almost all second-place finishers are locked into Pan Pacs berths on a night 4 that saw rosters expand dramatically. We should be in line to get at least some of the third place finishers onto Pan Pacs rosters, though fourth-placers are probably out.
With just 3 events remaining for each gender tomorrow, rosters are starting to look fairly complete. Stroke specialists should be pretty well locked in, with tomorrow’s events only affecting freestylers (50 free, women’s 800, men’s 1500) and IMers (200 IM).
Based on our math, if Chase Kalisz wins the 200 IM, Caeleb Dressel wins the 50 and Zane Grothe wins the 800, third-place men should start making the team. If Katie Ledecky wins the mile and Simone Manuel the 50, the same would be true for the women (though third-placers could also get in even if those five don’t win, depending on priority II doubles).
World champ and world record-holder Lilly King broke onto the Pan Pacs team today after spending the first three days on the World University Games roster. Also clinching Pan Pacs berths with wins tonight: Michael Andrew and Zane Grothe. Some well-known veterans joined the roster for the first time as priority II selections: Matt Grevers, Katie Meili and Olivia Smoliga.
DOUBLES TRACKER
In order to start selecting more swimmers to the team, sufficient doubles must be met to make roster space. Here’s how many doubles are needed to reach each priority for each international meet:
|MEET
|ROSTER SIZE
|PRIORITY I
|PRIORITY II
|PRIORITY III
|PRIORITY IV
|Pan Pacs
|26
|—
|6
|18
|30
|Jr Pan Pacs
|20
|—
|8
|22
|36
|Worlds
|26
|—
|6
|9
|11
|WUGs
|26
|—
|6
|8
|10
|Pan Ams
|18
|—
|—
|8
|12
So far, here is our doubles tally:
Men:
- Pan Pacs: 3
- Jr Pan Pacs: 5
- Worlds: 3
- WUGs: 2
- Pan Ams: 1
Women:
- Pan Pacs: 5
- Jr Pan Pacs: 4
- Worlds: 5
- WUGs: 3
- Pan Ams: 2
Reminder: we define ‘doubles’ as an athlete already qualified for the team who qualifies in another event. If only priority 1 swimmers have been invited, a swimmer already qualified who hits priority 2 status (say, 2nd place) in another event doesn’t count as a double until there is space for the priority 2 swimmers.
You can find full selection procedures for all five major meets here.
Each meet has its own unique selection criteria, but all break down by priority: priority 1 will be selected first, priority 2 only if there is roster space remaining after that, priority 3 only if there is roster space remaining and so on. Below, we’ll track who’s in line to qualify for what team, moving to lower priorities as sufficient doubles are met.
Bear in mind that these rosters are in flux as the meet moves on. We’ll update daily, but be patient as we work through the intricacies of the criteria.
- Priority 1 is listed in blue
- Priority 2 is listed in red
- Priority 3 is listed in green
- Priority 4 is listed in yellow
- Priority 5 is listed in white
- All 2019 rosters hinge on the results of 2019 Pan Pacs, which affect Worlds selection (and therefore the trickle-down of athletes to World University Games and Pan Ams). Those rosters are listed in italics.
50 free has got to bring a double for both men and women. Dressel/MA on the men’s side or Manuel/Weitzeil/Geer on the women’s
200 IM will bring. Kalisz
So if I’m reading this right, the men’s bubble is as follows: I think it’s fairly safe to assume 3 doubles from guys who have already qualified for the team. Kalisz getting top 2 in the 2IM, 1 of Dressel/MA/Adrian getting top 2 in the 50, and one of the distance guys (Shoults/Grothe/Wilimovsky/Finke) finishing top 2 in the 800. That should get Wilson and Shoults in for sure, and likely Ress. Grieshop, Katz, and Urlando will each need another double for a top 2 finisher combined with none of the 3rd place guys tomorrow being a new qualifier who jumps over him in world ranking, which is possible in certain events but feels unlikely. I think Devine is the most… Read more »
sad for Licon.. hopefully he can make the Pan Ams next year.
I believe your math is correct. Lots of moving pieces still, but at least a few of the third place guys should get in. More and more doubles every day as more people qualify.
The breaststrokes have gotten pretty deep worldwide, which is pushing Wilson down the list. I have Finke at 12th in what USA Swimming terms “modified world rank” and Wilson 17th in both of his races. A lot of breaststrokers crowded in that 59/2:08 range
In the post-race interview after the women’s 400, the interviewer said it was Ledecky’s last swim of the meet. Did she drop the 1500?