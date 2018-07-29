Dare Rose Moves to #2 in the All-time 15-16 Rankings for 400 Free

2018 U.S. National Championships

15-year-old Dare Rose from Scarlet Aquatics in Piscataway, New Jersey leapfrogged to the number 2 position in the all-time rankings for 15-16 boys with a 3:51.41 in the D final of the 400-meter freestyle on Saturday night in Irvine. With a year left to continue his ascent to the top, Rose is .73 away from the National Age Group Record set 16 years ago by Larsen Jensen at the 2002 Phillips 66 U.S. Nationals.

Rose entered the meet with a seed time of 3:57.64 that he achieved at PSS Atlanta in March. Prior to that meet his best time was the 3:59.02 he swam to win the C final at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals last August. Rose’s progression over the last 12 months has been dramatic: the 3:57 he swam in March represented a nearly 9-second drop from the previous spring; his August-to-August improvement has been 8.6 seconds. He has improved across the board, dropping 5.1 seconds over the first half and 3.5 on the back half, as seen below:

U.S. Nationals, 7/28/18 Summer Juniors, 8/9/17 50 26.33 27.78 100 55.07 (28.74) 58.07 (30.29) 150 1:24.17 (29.10) 1:28.23 (30.16) 200 1:53.84 (29.67) 1:58.93 (30.70) 250 2:23.39 (29.55) 2:29.37 (30.44) 300 2:53.45 (30.06) 3:00.15 (30.78) 350 3:23.47 (30.02) 3:29.66 (29.51) 400 3:51.41 (27.94) 3:59.02 (29.36)