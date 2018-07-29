Watch the Race Videos from Day 4 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 400 Free

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 3:59.09
  2. SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:02.21
  3. BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 4:07.21

Men’s 400 Free

  1. GOLD: Zane Grothe– 3:46.53
  2. SILVER: Grant Shoults– 3:46.90
  3. BRONZE: Chris Wieser– 3:48.92

Women’s 100 Breast

  1. GOLD: Lilly King– 1:05.36
  2. SILVER: Katie Meili– 1:06.19
  3. BRONZE: Micah Sumrall– 1:06.34

Men’s 100 Breast

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew– 59.38
  2. SILVER: Andrew Wilson– 59.43
  3. BRONZE: Devin Nowicki- 59.48

Women’s 100 Back

  1. GOLD: Kathleen Baker– 58.00
  2. SILVER: Olivia Smoliga– 58.75
  3. BRONZE: Regan Smith– 58.83

Men’s 100 Back

  1. GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 52.51
  2. SILVER: Matt Grevers– 52.55
  3. BRONZE: Justin Ress– 53.26

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!