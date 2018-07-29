Watch the Race Videos from Day 4 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 400 Free
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 3:59.09
- SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:02.21
- BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 4:07.21
Men’s 400 Free
- GOLD: Zane Grothe– 3:46.53
- SILVER: Grant Shoults– 3:46.90
- BRONZE: Chris Wieser– 3:48.92
Women’s 100 Breast
- GOLD: Lilly King– 1:05.36
- SILVER: Katie Meili– 1:06.19
- BRONZE: Micah Sumrall– 1:06.34
Men’s 100 Breast
- GOLD: Michael Andrew– 59.38
- SILVER: Andrew Wilson– 59.43
- BRONZE: Devin Nowicki- 59.48
Women’s 100 Back
- GOLD: Kathleen Baker– 58.00
- SILVER: Olivia Smoliga– 58.75
- BRONZE: Regan Smith– 58.83
Men’s 100 Back
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 52.51
- SILVER: Matt Grevers– 52.55
- BRONZE: Justin Ress– 53.26
