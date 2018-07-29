Watch Kathleen Baker’s World Record 100 Back at U.S. Nationals (VIDEO)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Cal’s Kathleen Baker took down the world record in the 100 back Saturday night in finals at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – watch her race in the video above.
Baker put up a 0.56 reaction time, then split 27.90/30.10 for her final time of 58.00. She best Kylie Masse‘s previous record of 58.10. In second was Olivia Smoliga in 58.75, and in third, Regan Smith with a new world junior record of 58.83. Smith moves ahead of Natalie Coughlin in the all-time American ranks.
Baker had been 59.27 in prelims, making her the No. 3 seed going into finals. Baker tied for first Thursday in the 200 back with Smith, going 2:06.43; she scratched the 50 yesterday presumably to rest for the 100, which paid off.
Splits Comparison: Baker WR vs. Masse WR
Baker’s record came entirely from her stellar first 50. While Baker took only a tenth off of Masse’s previous world record, her first split was over six tenths faster than Masse’s was, and Baker actually closed just over half a second slower.
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|Final Time
|Kathleen Baker, 2018
|27.9
|30.1
|58
|Kylie Masse, 2017
|28.51
|29.59
|58.1
|
Fastest Performers Ever: Women’s 100 Back
|1
|Kathleen Baker
|58.00
|2
|Kylie Masse
|58.10
|3
|Gemma Spoffort
|58.12
|4
|Anastasia Fesikova
|58.18
|5
|Emily Seebohm
|58.23
|6
|Missy Franklin
|58.33
|7
|Katinka Hosszu
|58.45
|8
|Aya Terakawa
|58.70
|9
|Fu Yuanhui
|58.72
|10
|Mie Nielsen
|58.73
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
BAKER
58.00*WR
|2
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|58.54
|02/04
|3
|Emily
SEEBOHM
|AUS
|58.66
|04/07
|4
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|58.75
|07/28
|5
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|58.83*WJR
|07/28
