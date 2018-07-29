Watch Kathleen Baker’s World Record 100 Back at U.S. Nationals (VIDEO)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Kathleen Baker took down the world record in the 100 back Saturday night in finals at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – watch her race in the video above.

Baker put up a 0.56 reaction time, then split 27.90/30.10 for her final time of 58.00. She best Kylie Masse‘s previous record of 58.10. In second was Olivia Smoliga in 58.75, and in third, Regan Smith with a new world junior record of 58.83. Smith moves ahead of Natalie Coughlin in the all-time American ranks.

Baker had been 59.27 in prelims, making her the No. 3 seed going into finals. Baker tied for first Thursday in the 200 back with Smith, going 2:06.43; she scratched the 50 yesterday presumably to rest for the 100, which paid off.

Splits Comparison: Baker WR vs. Masse WR

Baker’s record came entirely from her stellar first 50. While Baker took only a tenth off of Masse’s previous world record, her first split was over six tenths faster than Masse’s was, and Baker actually closed just over half a second slower.

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time Kathleen Baker, 2018 27.9 30.1 58 Kylie Masse, 2017 28.51 29.59 58.1