Torri Huske To Swim 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 100 Free at NCAAs

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships

March 16-19, 2022

Mcauley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

At the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, Stanford freshman Torri Huske will be swimming the 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 100 Free. Although many of her Stanford teammates, such as Regan Smith and Brooke Forde, are swimming different events at NCAAs from what they swam at Pac-12s, Huske’s lineup remains the same.

In addition to individual events, Huske’s versatility makes her crucial to Stanford’s relays, making for a very busy championship schedule.

Huske’s Potential NCAA Event Lineup:

Day One:

800 Free Relay

Day Two:

200 IM Prelims/Finals

200 Free Relay

Day Three:

100 Fly Prelims/Finals

400 Medley Relay

Day Four:

100 Free Prelims/Finals

400 Free Relay

Last week, Huske set personal bests in all three individual events that she swam, in a performance that got her named Pac-12 swimmer of the meet. However, claiming titles in these events at NCAAs is going to be much more of a challenge for her.

Huske picked the 200 IM over the 50 free on day one, which is a reasonable move considering how crowded the latter event is. Huske’s personal best in the 50 free is a very respectable 21.39, but with the likes of stars such as Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and Maggie MacNeil, she could perform very well and yet still end up off the podium. In the 200 IM, on the other hand, Huske is the #2 seed and just 0.04 seconds behind top seed Alex Walsh. Walsh, the defending champion, could still beat her out for the title, but Huske is in a much better position to score big points than she is in the 50 free.

In perhaps her best event, the 100 fly, Huske holds the top time in the nation going into championships. However, she will have to face her international rival, Maggie MacNeil, who holds the US Open record in the event and took down Huske’s long course North American record when she beat her to take Olympic gold last summer. In addition, MacNeil said that she was not fully rested for her conference meet, which means she could potentially go all out against Huske at NCAAs.

Although it was unlikely that Huske would choose this event over her pet event, another viable option for her would have been the 200 free, as her season-best time of 1:42.51 would have made her the fifth seed in the event.

Huske’s final individual event is the 100 free, where she is seeded third with a time of 47.04. Similar to the 50 free, the field in the 100 free is very strong, and it might take a swim under 47 seconds for her to be on the podium.

Coming into this NCAA season, Huske was one of the top recruits in the country, and is part of a very strong Stanford freshman class that looks to revive the team back into championship contention.