2022 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships To Air Exclusively On Pac-12 Networks

Courtesy: Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO – Live coverage of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, begin Wednesday, March 2 on the Pac-12 Now app and on Pac-12.com.

Coverage of the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, which run through Saturday, March 5, begin Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT with the final of the 200 Medley Relay airing on the Pac-12 Now app. Fans can tune into the final of each event on the Pac-12 Now app and on Pac-12.com.

Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken return to the booth for commentary and analysis all championship long. A full schedule of events can be found below, and additional information on how to watch can be found here.

Stanford won the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship this past weekend for the 24th title in program history. California has taken the crown in four-straight Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships (schedule and broadcast designations subject to change):

Wednesday, March 2 Final: 200 Medley Relay 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona , Pac-12 Bay Area , Pac-12 Washington , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken Final: 800 Free Relay 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona , Pac-12 Bay Area , Pac-12 Washington , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken

Thursday, March 3 Final: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Mountain , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken Final: 200 Free Relay 7:25 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Bay Area , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken

Friday, March 4 Final: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Los Angeles, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken Final: 400 Medley Relay 7:50 p.m. PT / 8:50 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Washington, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken

Saturday, March 5 Final: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona , Pac-12 Bay Area , Pac-12 Mountain , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken Final: 400 Free Relay 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona , Pac-12 Bay Area , Pac-12 Mountain , the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken



PAC-12 NOW APP

All broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV). For more information and to see a list of the multiple options to access Pac-12 Networks anywhere across the United States, please visit GetPac12Networks.com.

GET PAC-12 NETWORKS

All Pac-12 Networks coverage can be seen on Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV) or the appropriate regional channel. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all seven HD channels via the Pac-12 Now app. More information on the multiple options to access and receive Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States is available at GetPac12Networks.com. Coverage of the 2021-22 season for all Pac-12 sports can also be followed all year long across the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Networks’ digital and social media channels on Pac-12.com, Twitter (@Pac12Network and @Pac12), Facebook (facebook.com/Pac12Conference) , Instagram (@Pac12Conference), Snapchat (@pac12conference) and Pac-12 Networks’ YouTube channel.