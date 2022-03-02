2022 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships To Air Exclusively On Pac-12 Networks

Courtesy: Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO – Live coverage of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, begin Wednesday, March 2 on the Pac-12 Now app and on Pac-12.com.
Coverage of the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, which run through Saturday, March 5, begin Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT with the final of the 200 Medley Relay airing on the Pac-12 Now app. Fans can tune into the final of each event on the Pac-12 Now app and on Pac-12.com.
Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken return to the booth for commentary and analysis all championship long. A full schedule of events can be found below, and additional information on how to watch can be found here.
Stanford won the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship this past weekend for the 24th title in program history. California has taken the crown in four-straight Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships (schedule and broadcast designations subject to change):
- Wednesday, March 2
- Final: 200 Medley Relay
- 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Washington, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 800 Free Relay
- 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Washington, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 200 Medley Relay
- Thursday, March 3
- Final: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free
- 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Mountain, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 200 Free Relay
- 7:25 p.m. PT / 8:35 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Bay Area, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free
- Friday, March 4
- Final: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back
- 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Los Angeles, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 400 Medley Relay
- 7:50 p.m. PT / 8:50 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Washington, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back
- Saturday, March 5
- Final: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly
- 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Mountain, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 400 Free Relay
- 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Mountain, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com
- On the call: Rich Burk and Amy Van Dyken
- Final: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly
PAC-12 NOW APP
All broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV). For more information and to see a list of the multiple options to access Pac-12 Networks anywhere across the United States, please visit GetPac12Networks.com.
GET PAC-12 NETWORKS
All Pac-12 Networks coverage can be seen on Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV) or the appropriate regional channel. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all seven HD channels via the Pac-12 Now app. More information on the multiple options to access and receive Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States is available at GetPac12Networks.com. Coverage of the 2021-22 season for all Pac-12 sports can also be followed all year long across the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Networks’ digital and social media channels on Pac-12.com, Twitter (@Pac12Network and @Pac12), Facebook (facebook.com/Pac12Conference)
where’s the psych sheet????????
And the psych sheet is… where? The meet is literally starting today.