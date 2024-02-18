Top 3 Relays (Canada, Sweden, Australia) Make Big Changes in Women’s Medley Relay Final

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

With no Team USA, winners of the last 4 World Championships in the 400 medley relay, the women’s 400 medley relay is wide-open on Sunday at the 2024 World Championships.

The big news is that Sarah Sjostrom, the World Record holder in the 100 fly, will swim the butterfly leg for the Swedish relay in finals. They were 2nd in the heats without her, but a big reshuffle makes room for her.

Even though she no longer swims the 100 fly individually at big international meets, she still showed in October that she is capable by swimming 56.92 at a World Cup stop. This is a Swedish relay that has been tantalizingly-close to a gold medal in this 400 medley relay for years, but have been unable to get over that hump (though Coleman, Sjostrom, and Louise Hansson combined with Jennie Johnasson to take silver in 2015).

Other Changes:

Canada subbed in Sophie Angus , who had a breakthrough 1:06.66 flat-start earlier in this meet, for the breaststroke leg and Taylor Ruck , who has been swimming well this week, on the freestyle leg. Ruck was an obvious choice – she should get the Canadians a second-and-a-half – but Sydney Pickrem ‘s 1:06.14 split in prelims would have been enough to give pause on the other switch. Canada, previously in a pickle on the breaststroke leg, suddenly has a glut of choices.

Full Lineups – Women’s 400 Medley Relay Final