Marist Men End Rider’s 11 Year Winning Streak, Niagara Women Capture MAAC Title

2024 METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAAC) CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Niagara women took back the title after winning in 2022 to grab their 2nd conference title in school history. The Marist men won their first title in 16 years and notably snapped Rider’s 11-year winning streak

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Niagara women closed the meet strong winning the final three events of the meet. Freshman Alaina Pitton picked up the first win capturing the 200 breast in a 2:15.56 to win by over two seconds. Pitton dropped almost two seconds since her arrival this fall at Niagara.

Fellow freshman Mary Carl also picked up a win touching in a 2:03.86 in the 200 butterfly. Niagara had 3 A finalists in the event while Fairfield had 0, helping give the Purple Eagles a 52 point lead heading into the relay.

Niagara went on to win the 400 free relay. The team of Pitton, Megan Jackson, Claire Gorton, and Paige South touched in a 3:25.88 about a second ahead of Mount St Mary’s.

Fairfield led at the beginning of the night. Erin Hoyland was the top seed in the mile and delivered as she swam a 17:04.14 to win by over 13 seconds. Nora Segurola Larrinaga earned the backstroke sweep as she won the 100 back yesterday. Segurola Larrinaga won the 200 back in a 1:59.06 leading a 1-2 finish as teammate Erini Pappas was 2nd in a 1:59.58. They were the only swimmers under the 2:00 mark.

Marist senior Nellie Thompson won the 100 freestyle touching in a 50.35 to set a new conference record. The previous record stood at a 50.70 set by Saint Peter’s Rachel Wuko back in 2014.

Niagara University 697 Fairfield University 635 Marist College Swimming/Diving 598 Canisius University 332 Mount Saint Mary’s 312.5 Iona University 307 Siena College 303.5 Rider University 280 Manhattan College 113 Saint Peters University 69

MEN’S RECAP

The Marist men kicked off their night with a strong showing in the 1650 free. The Marist men finished 1-2-3-4-5 and were led by Kevin McNamara who swam to the win in a 15:46.60. They were up 150 points over Rider. Later in the evening, McNamara earned another win on the final night of competition as he won the 200 fly in a 1:50.10 leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Kellan Fletcher (1:50.74).

After breaking the MAAC record last night in the 200 free, Iona’s Michael Faughnan won the 200 back in a 1:43.61 to break another MAAC record. Faughnan broke Callan Smith’s (Monmouth) of a 1:43.89 that Smith set in 2022. Faughnan also helped Iona win the 400 free relay to close the night. The team of Kieran Egan, Nate Wales, Liam Pyatt, and Faughnan swam to a 2:58.20 to win by over a second. Faughnan notably anchored in a 43.21.

The Niagara men moved ahead of Rider as Niagara won two events on the final night. Juniors Levi Morgan and Nathan Dragon went 1-2 in the 100 freestyle in a 44.40 and 44.48. Sean Finley led the charge in a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 breast. Finley touched in a 1:59.36.