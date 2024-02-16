Niagara Women Break MAAC Record With 1:33.94 200 Free Relay To Lead Through Day 2

2024 METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAAC) CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S RECAP

Niagara’s freshman Mary Carl earned the win in the 500 free by over two seconds swimming a 4:55.56. That was a huge personal best as her previous best was a 5:00.92 which she swam in a dual meet about a month ago. Marist picked up a lot of points in the event as they had three A finalists.

Niagara kept rolling with a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM. Alaina Pitton earned the win in a 2:02.24 ahad of teammate Chloe Vlaeminck who touched in a 2:03.20. Vlaeminck is currently a sophomore and did not siwm the event at the meet last year and her personal best stood at a 2:07.94 from high school. Pitton improved upon her best time of a 2:05.75 which she swam 3 weeks ago in a dual meet. Niagara also finished 4th and 5th while Fairfield was 3rd and 8th.

Fairfield grad student Nora Segurola Larrinaga won the 50 free in a 23.43, out touching Niagara’s Paige South by 0.01 as South touched in a 23.44.

Niagara closed the night on top as they set a new conference record in the 200 free relay. The team of Pitton, Megan Jackson, Claire Gorton, and South swam to a final time of a 1:33.94, breaking the previous record set of a 1:34.04 that Niagara set in 2022. Mount St Mary’s finished second and were highlighted by Christine Lazari who anchored in a 23.08 the fastest split of the field.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2:

Niagara University 251 Fairfield University 239 Marist College Swimming/Diving 209 Canisius University 140 Mount Saint Mary’s 131.5 Siena College 122.5 Rider University 113 Iona University 112 Manhattan College 63 Saint Peters University 28

MEN’S RECAP

The men’s meet was very close after night 1 but the Marist men took over on night two. Marist was highlighted by a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 IM. Chris Dauser led the way swimming a 1:47.69 touching ahead of James Conable who swam a 1:47.96. As Marist looks to take the crown from Rider, it is important to note that Rider only had one swimmer in the ‘A’ final here. Niagara had a big showing in the event finishing 4-5-6.

Niagara also had a big showing in the 200 free relay as they won in a 1:20.19, finishing just ahead of Rider who touched in a 1:20.33. Niagara’s winning relay consisted of Levi Morgan, Jake Wade, Reid Tichy, and Nathan Dragon who notably anchored in a 19.57. Fairfield’s Patrick Gill anchored in the fastest split of the night with a 19.39.

Iona’s Michael Faughnan defended his title in the 500 free dominating the event as he won in a 4:20.64 to win by almost five seconds. Marist’s Adam Zaremba was second in a 4:25.46.

Fairfield’s Andrew Cataldo won the men’s 3 meter in a 298.05. Rider finished 3rd and 4th to pick up key points.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2: