Niagara Women Break MAAC Record With 1:33.94 200 Free Relay To Lead Through Day 2

2024 METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAAC) CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Siena (women only), Mount St. Mary’s
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Rider (11x)
- Defending Champions (women): Fairfield (1x)
- Day 1 Recap
WOMEN’S RECAP
Niagara’s freshman Mary Carl earned the win in the 500 free by over two seconds swimming a 4:55.56. That was a huge personal best as her previous best was a 5:00.92 which she swam in a dual meet about a month ago. Marist picked up a lot of points in the event as they had three A finalists.
Niagara kept rolling with a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM. Alaina Pitton earned the win in a 2:02.24 ahad of teammate Chloe Vlaeminck who touched in a 2:03.20. Vlaeminck is currently a sophomore and did not siwm the event at the meet last year and her personal best stood at a 2:07.94 from high school. Pitton improved upon her best time of a 2:05.75 which she swam 3 weeks ago in a dual meet. Niagara also finished 4th and 5th while Fairfield was 3rd and 8th.
Fairfield grad student Nora Segurola Larrinaga won the 50 free in a 23.43, out touching Niagara’s Paige South by 0.01 as South touched in a 23.44.
Niagara closed the night on top as they set a new conference record in the 200 free relay. The team of Pitton, Megan Jackson, Claire Gorton, and South swam to a final time of a 1:33.94, breaking the previous record set of a 1:34.04 that Niagara set in 2022. Mount St Mary’s finished second and were highlighted by Christine Lazari who anchored in a 23.08 the fastest split of the field.
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2:
- Niagara University 251
- Fairfield University 239
- Marist College Swimming/Diving 209
- Canisius University 140
- Mount Saint Mary’s 131.5
- Siena College 122.5
- Rider University 113
- Iona University 112
- Manhattan College 63
- Saint Peters University 28
MEN’S RECAP
The men’s meet was very close after night 1 but the Marist men took over on night two. Marist was highlighted by a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 IM. Chris Dauser led the way swimming a 1:47.69 touching ahead of James Conable who swam a 1:47.96. As Marist looks to take the crown from Rider, it is important to note that Rider only had one swimmer in the ‘A’ final here. Niagara had a big showing in the event finishing 4-5-6.
Niagara also had a big showing in the 200 free relay as they won in a 1:20.19, finishing just ahead of Rider who touched in a 1:20.33. Niagara’s winning relay consisted of Levi Morgan, Jake Wade, Reid Tichy, and Nathan Dragon who notably anchored in a 19.57. Fairfield’s Patrick Gill anchored in the fastest split of the night with a 19.39.
Iona’s Michael Faughnan defended his title in the 500 free dominating the event as he won in a 4:20.64 to win by almost five seconds. Marist’s Adam Zaremba was second in a 4:25.46.
Fairfield’s Andrew Cataldo won the men’s 3 meter in a 298.05. Rider finished 3rd and 4th to pick up key points.
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2:
- Marist College Swimming/Diving 241
- Niagara University 195.5
- Fairfield University 189.5
- Rider University 185
- Iona University 159
- Mount Saint Mary’s 117
- Canisius University 116
- Saint Peters University 77
- Manhattan College 54