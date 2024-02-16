Denison’s Patrick Daly Swims Conference Record 1:46.89 200 IM On Night 2 of NCACs

2024 NORTH COAST ATHLETIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-17, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Granville, Ohio

Live Results

Teams: Kenyon, Denison, Wabash (men only), Wooster, Oberlin, DePauw, Ohio Wesleyan, Hiram, Wittenberg

Day 1 Recap

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Kenyon and Denison women came into night 2 all tied up but Kenyon has a slight lead now. The Owls kicked off the night as Bengisu Caymaz won the women’s 500 free in a 4:49.26. Teammate Molly Haag finished third in a 4:50.44. Denison’s Tara Witkowski was second in a 4:50.35, notably faster than her time from 2023 NCAAs where she finished 3rd.

The Kenyon women kept rolling as Jennah Fadely won the 200 IM in a 2:02.06. Fadely won the B final of the event at 2023 NCAAs. Kenyon and Denison made up the whole 9-swimmer ‘A’ final of the women’s 200 IM. Kenyon went 1-4-5-7 while Denison went 2-3-6-8-9.

Denison dominated the 50 freestyle with a 1-2-3 finish. Grace Kadlecik led the way with a 23.29. Kenyon made sure to pick up points though with a 4-5-6 finish as well.

Denison and Kenyon battled it out in the 400 medley relay. Denison earned the with a 3:42.28 as Kenyon touched in a 3:43.14. Kenyon was ahead heading into the butterfly leg but a 54.36 fly split from Denison’s Phoebe Ferguson put the team ahead. Kenyon’s breaststroker Jennah Fadely notably had a 1:00.19 split.

1 meter diving is what put Kenyon ahead. Although Denison went 1-2-3 as Kersty Johnson led the way with a score of 452.60, Kenyon filled the rest of the A final with six divers picking up key points.

DAY 1 SCORES:

Kenyon College 712.5 Denison University 690.5 College of Wooster 418 DePauw University 383 Oberlin College 292 Wittenberg University 245 Ohio Wesleyan University 197 Hiram College 150

MEN’S RECAP

The Denison men kicked off the night with a huge 500 free ‘A’ final as they finished 1-2-3-4. Chris McIntire led the way with a 4:27.12, about two seconds faster than his previous best of a 4:29.12 that he swam at this year’s midseason. McIntire was 6th in the event at this meet a year ago.

Patrick Daly kept things rolling for the Denison men as he set a new NCAC record in the 200 IM swimming a 1:46.89. That broke the old NCAC record of a 1:47.82 that Kenyon’s Luis Weeks swam back in 2020. The Denison junior won the conference title last year in a 1:48.42 before going on to finish 6th in the event at NCAAs in a 1:48.12. Although Kenyon finished 2nd and 3rd in the 200 IM, Denison also had five other ‘A’ finalists picking up key points.

The 50 free was Kenyon’s highlight of the night as Aleksa Dobric finished in a 20.24 ahead of teammate Dj Dragojlovic who touched in a 20.33.

The Kenyon men won the 400 medley relay in a 3:13.54 about a second ahead of Denison who touched in a 3:14.69. Kenyon had a big leadoff split from Yurii Kosian who swam a 47.40, the fastest backstroke split by almost two seconds. After a big breaststroke split on night 1, Elijah Venos of Denison split a 52.57 here, the fastest by almost two seconds.

DAY 1 SCORES: