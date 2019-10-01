Time Standards for Greensboro Stop of 2019-2020 Pro Swim Series Released

The new time standards for the first stop of the 2019-2020 Pro Swim Series in Greensboro, North Carolina have been released. In total, 44 of the 56 total qualifying times have been bumped faster from the most recent set of PSS cuts.

2019 Pro Swim Series at Greensboro Time Standards

Women Men SCY LCM Event LCM SCY 23.39 26.89 50 Free 24.29 20.79 50.69 58.19 100 Free 52.89 45.39 1:49.29 2:04.99 200 Free 1:55.69 1:39.39 4:53.09 4:23.79 400/500 Free 4:05.29 4:30.49 10:03.59 9:03.49 800/1000 Free 8:33.79 9:25.49 16:46.19 17:20.49 1500/1650 Free 16:14.99 15:46.99 55.79 1:05.19 100 Back 58.89 49.99 2:00.99 2:20.39 200 Back 2:08.99 1:49.99 1:03.19 1:13.79 100 Breast 1:06.99 56.99 2:18.79 2:39.09 200 Breast 2:25.79 2:04.59 55.39 1:02.99 100 Fly 57.09 49.59 2:02.09 2:18.99 200 Fly 2:07.69 1:51.59 2:02.69 2:22.09 200 IM 2:09.79 1:50.79 4:22.39 5:00.99 400 IM 4:37.29 3:59.09

After a time standards update after Knoxville last season due to low attendance, this season’s cuts have met in the middle. To give context, the 2019 Knoxville cuts released were the fastest standards of the series’ history. These historically fast standards played a contributing factor to the opening meet’s low attendance.

As a result, the cuts for the remainder of the 2019 season were made slower as part of a USA Swimming plan to attract more attendees.

Below is a comparison of last season’s initial set of cuts and the time standards for this season. With the very lenient revisions made to the 2019 cuts after Knoxville, this year’s cuts reflect a more reasonable qualification standard.

Men Women Event Knoxville 2018 Greensboro 2019 Event Knoxville 2018 Greensboro 2019 50 FR 23.99 24.29 50 FR 26.59 26.89 100 FR 51.99 52.89 100 FR 57.59 58.19 200 FR 1:54.29 1:55.69 200 FR 2:04.29 2:04.99 400 FR 4:02.79 4:05.29 400 FR 4:21.39 4:23.79 800 FR 8:23.09 8:33.79 800 FR 8:58.69 9:03.49 1500 FR 16:05.09 16:14.99 1500 FR 17:11.29 17:20.49 100 BK 58.79 58.89 100 BK 1:04.39 1:05.19 200 BK 2:06.99 2:08.99 200 BK 2:18.29 2:20.39 100 BR 1:06.09 1:06.99 100 BR 1:13.29 1:13.79 200 BR 2:23.29 2:25.79 200 BR 2:38.29 2:39.09 100 FL 56.49 57.09 100 FL 1:02.39 1:02.99 200 FL 2:05.09 2:07.69 200 FL 2:16.99 2:18.99 200 IM 2:08.29 2:09.79 200 IM 2:20.99 2:22.09 400 IM 4:33.09 4:37.29 400 IM 4:57.29 5:00.99

The first of five stops for the 2020 PSS season will be held in Greensboro, NC on November 6-9.