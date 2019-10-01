USA Swimming Foundation Grants Available to Make a Splash Swim Lesson Providers

Courtesy: USA Swimming Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2020 USA Swimming Foundation grant application for Make a Splash swim lesson providers is now open. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET.

The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, has awarded more than $6.3 million dollars since 2007 to help fund learn-to-swim programs across the country. Through this initiative, more than 9.5 million swim lesson sessions have been provided through the swim lesson provider network. In total, this network includes more than 1,000 verified swim-lesson providers in all 50 states.

To be considered, applicants must be an approved USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash swim lesson provider in good standing and provide a detailed project budget and program narrative within the grant application. The 2020 USA Swimming Foundation grant guidelines can be found at https://www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/home/make-a-splash/lesson-providers and the grant application can be found here. Funding will be provided to programs directly benefiting children who would not otherwise receive the opportunity to learn to swim.

Interested swim lesson providers who are not-yet approved Make a Splash swim lesson providers will need to complete the USA Swimming Foundation Network Application to be eligible to apply for 2020 grant funding. The USA Swimming Foundation Network Application is step one in this year’s grant application process and can be found at: https://USAswimming.smapply.io/prog/usa_swimming_foundation_network_and_grant_application.

“The USA Swimming Foundation is seeing phenomenal growth in both our network of swim lesson providers and the number of children being served. We are thrilled to open the 2020 grant cycle and learn how our partners plan to extend swim lesson opportunities within their communities in the coming year,” Tina Dessart, USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Program Director said. “Formal swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent, and we’re honored to provide financial support for our partners to teach the life-saving skill of swimming to underserved children in the year to come.”

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions – in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country.

About Make a Splash

The USA Swimming Foundation’s Make a Splash initiate is a national, child-focused water safety campaign, which aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim. Through Make a Splash, the USA Swimming Foundation partners with learn-to-swim providers and water safety advocates across the country to provide swim lessons and educate children and their families on the importance of learning how to swim. The USA Swimming Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide grants to qualified Local Partner learn-to-swim programs to spread national awareness, and to bring together strategic partners to end drowning. To date, more than 9.5 million swim lesson sessions have been provided through the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Local Partner network, comprised of more than 1,000 qualified lesson providers across the nation. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/makeasplash.