Team USA Takes On Training Camp in Singapore: Social Media Edition

Most of the US Worlds swimmers took around a 16-hour flight to get to Singapore last Saturday/Sunday. The pool swimmers will stay in Singapore for their training camp until July 18.

Scroll further down to see some of the posts from the open water team as they have already spent time in Japan.

Some of the highlights from Singapore include bagged coffee, the Avatar experience, watching Katie Grimes qualify for the Olympics in Open Water, and a girls night out.

Notably, some of the team such as Lydia Jaocby, Olivia Smoliga, and Bella Sims have also been posting some clips on TikTok.

Singapore

@oliviasmoliga

Singapore 🫦🌴💧

♬ Hold On – The Internet

@oliviasmoliga

Jump in w us🤓 #trainingcamp #usa

♬ eyes – vip mix – skaiwater

Bella Sims‘ story indicates that she did 15x300s alongside Claire Weinstein.

 

Behind The Scenes In Fukuoka

 

 

