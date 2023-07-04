Team USA Swimmers Will Camp in Singapore Before 2023 World Championships

Team USA is headed to Singapore this week as an intermediate stop before the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The open water team gathered at their points of departure on Monday with a scheduled arrival in Singapore on July 4 – a number of them convened in San Francisco, where Katie Grimes, for example, was training in the Stanford pool.

The open water team will remain in camp until July 14 before making the hop across Southeast Asia to Fukuoka for the start of racing from July 15-20. They are scheduled to head home on July 21.

Open Water Competition Schedule:

Women’s 10km – July 15 @ 8:00 AM Local

Men’s 10km – July 16 @ 8:00 AM Local

Women’s 5km – July 18 @ 8:00 AM Local

Men’s 5km – July 18 @ 8:00 AM Local

6km Mixed Team Relay – July 20 @ 8:00 AM Local

The pool swimming team will join the open water swimmers in Singapore on July 8. They will remain there until July 18, with plans to run a local training camp in Fukuoka from July 19-22. Competition in the pool runs from July 23-30, with athletes returning home July 31.

The teams will train at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, the country’s main aquatic center, and the pool that hosted the 2015 World Junior Championships and the 2015 SEA Games. The facility has a 10-lane, 50 meter, 3 meter deep competition pool, an 8-lane, 50 meter, 1.35-2m deep training pool, and a 25m wide diving well/multi-purpose pool that is 5 meters deep.

There will be a meet-and-greet with American swimmers on July 15 from 8:30 AM to 1 PM.

Direct flights between Singapore and Fukuoka take about 6 hours.

The US previously camped in Singapore at the OCBC Aquatic Centre ahead of the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

USA Swimming in the past has been willing to fly athletes to any “home” they choose, so some opt to go on vacation after big meets.