Jack Alexy on Converting Freshman Learning Curve to 100FR National Title One Year Later

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jack Alexy had a standout sophomore season for Cal, culminating in a 2nd place finish in the 100 free at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Alexy carried his success over to long course, where he surprised many by winning a national title in the 100 free at US Trials. Alexy credits his success this year to a lot of learning done the year prior, where he was getting accustomed to athletics, academics, and extracurriculars as a freshman in Berkeley.