Jack Alexy on Converting Freshman Learning Curve to 100FR National Title One Year Later

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Jack Alexy had a standout sophomore season for Cal, culminating in a 2nd place finish in the 100 free at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Alexy carried his success over to long course, where he surprised many by winning a national title in the 100 free at US Trials. Alexy credits his success this year to a lot of learning done the year prior, where he was getting accustomed to athletics, academics, and extracurriculars as a freshman in Berkeley.