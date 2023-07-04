2023 NCAA Scorer Deniz Ertan Transfers to Arizona State After 1 Season at Georgia Tech

2023 NCAA scorer in the 1650 freestyle Deniz Ertan has told SwimSwam that she will be heading to Arizona State starting this fall to continue her academic and athletic careers.

Ertan spent her freshman season at Georgia Tech. She made a huge impact while at Georgia Tech. At 2023 ACCs, she scored 84 individual points. She won the ACC title in the 500 (4:38.04) and 1650 (15:55.77) freestyles. She also finished eighth in the 400 IM (4:13.14).

Heading into 2023 NCAAs, Ertan was the sixth seed in the 500 free, the seventh seed in the 1650 free, and the 23rd seed in the 400 IM. At NCAAs, she was slightly off of her times that she swam at ACCs, but still made an impact for Georgia Tech as she was highlighted by a 15th place finish in the 1650 free. She touched in a 16:02.75 to score two individual points. Those were all of Georgia Tech’s points as they finished 39th.

Ertan originally entered the transfer portal back in April and told SwimSwam that she was “looking for possible options.” Ertan is originally from Turkey and is the Turkish National Record holder in the 200 fly in long course as her best time is a 2:09.34.

Ertan’s best SCY times are:

200 free – 1:49.88 (dual meet), 1:45.97 relay split (ACCs)

500 free – 4:38.04 (ACCs)

1650 free – 15:55.77 (ACCs)

200 fly – 2:00.75 (dual meet)

400 IM – 4:09.68 (Mid-season)

The Arizona State women finished fifth at Pac-12s this past season, about 200 points behind fourth-place team UCLA. The team was led by Lindsay Looney who won both the 200 butterfly as well as the 500 freestyle. Looney also was 12th in the 100 fly.

Based on her best times, Ertan would have finished just ahead of Looney in the 500 at Pac-12s. In addition, Ertan’s 1650 free would have won by over six seconds. Her 400 IM would have been fourth at Pac-12s, and she notably would have been the only ‘A’ finalist for the team this past season.

Although the ASU men have been in the spotlight more than the women have as the men finished second at NCAAs this past season, the women are looking to be on the rise. They have had some success this summer already, highlighted by Looney’s second place finish in the women’s 200 butterfly to qualify to represent the US at 2023 Worlds next month.

ASU head coach Bob Bowman has a recent connection with Turkey. Back in 2013, he was brought in as a consultant through the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ertan told SwimSwam that she did not directly work with Bowman while he was a consultant but instead that her assistant coach in Turkey worked with Bowman 6-7 years ago. In addition Ertan said the system she does in Turkey is similar to Bowman’s system.