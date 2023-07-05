Virginia Tech Promotes Mason Revis From Volunteer to Paid Assistant Coach

Mason Revis has been promoted to assistant coach at Virginia Tech, after spending the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech head coach Sergio Lopez Miro announced the promotion saying “Excited to have Mason as our new assistant coach with our VT swimming and diving team. Mason brings a high level of energy daily to every practice and every competition besides his amazing passion for the sport and the Hokie family. He has become an intrinsic part of our Hokies’ development and success these past two years. I can’t wait to see him evolve as a coach and person at the same time while he helps the team reach the top.”

The Hokies have had great successes over the last two seasons. Most notably, the team had their first NCAA event winner this past season as Youssef Ramadan won the men’s 100 butterfly in Minneapolis. In addition, the Hokie men had their highest team finish ever at NCAAs as they finished ninth overall with 133 points.

The Hokie women finished 20th at NCAAs this past season as they scored a total of 46 points. Emma Atkinson led the team with seven individual points as she was 10th in the 200 free.

Revis spoke of the promotion saying, “I want to thank Sergio Lopez Miro , Danny White , and the rest of the hiring committee for this amazing opportunity. It’s an honor to be able to work with this world-class staff and the student-athletes here at Virginia Tech. There is something special going on in Blacksburg, and I plan to bring my undying passion, positive energy, and drive to succeed with me to the pool deck every day to contribute to that. Under the leadership of Whit Babcock, the Virginia Tech athletic department has proven that this is a place any student-athlete can have success and I know we have no plans to slow down. I am proud to be here and ready to get to work! Go Hokies!!”

Revis graduated from NC State back in 2019. While an athlete at NC State, Revis helped contribute to four team ACC titles for the Wolfpack as well as four top-four team finishes at NCAAs. Revis was distance freestyle and IMer during his time at NC State.

Revis is the second promotion from within the Hokie coaching staff this offseason. Just a few weeks ago, Albert Subirats was promoted to associate head coach and men’s recruiting coordinator. Earlier this calendar year, head coach Lopez Miro received a contract extension through 2028. Revis fills the role that Payton Brooks used to hold. Brooks left last October to become head coach at Tennessee’s top high school program, The Baylor School.