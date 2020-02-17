See 2272 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2672 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Westtown Aquatic Club (WA) is looking for an Assistant Director of Aquatics. WA is located on the grounds of Westtown School. A pre-k through 12, Quaker boarding school located in the back roads of West Chester, Pa. Interested applicants should have prior USA-swimming coaching experience or college level swimming experience. Hourly rate will be commensurate with experience.

HEAD COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS OF HARRISONBURG

Virginia Gators in Harrisonburg, VA seeks a passionate head coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels.

SWIM CAMP COUNSELORS/COACHES – LONGHORNS SWIM CAMP

The Longhorns Swim Camp at The University of Texas at Austin is seeking 23-30 mature, enthusiastic, team oriented, and knowledgeable counselors/assistant coaches for its 2020 camp sessions.

FORM SEEKS FIELD MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE

FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. We’re looking for a Field Marketing Representative to join our rapidly growing team.

TEAM OPERATIONS COORDINATOR – MISSION VIEJO NADADORES

Team Operations Coordinator is responsible for supporting the coaches, administration’s development, strategy and implementation of competitive sports programming for the Mission Viejo Nadadores. Primary focus of the position is to coordinate and direct sporting competitions (swimming) and other special events, such as fundraisers and community led events.

11-12 DIVISION DIRECTOR OF THE MISSION VIEJO NADADORES

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Mission Viejo Nadadores and to assist the Head Age Group Coach, Associate Head Coach and Head Coach in developing age group athletes to make an uncompromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as integrity, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – CAYMAN ISLANDS

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 sessions.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group. Entering Waterloo Swimming you will be going through our Rotation Program…learning our swim lessons business, leading programs, assisting Lead Coaches and becoming a Lead Coach.

WILTON YMCA WAHOOS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Wilton Wahoos Swim team (www.wywahoos.org), is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic Part time Assistant Swim Coach(s) to join its staff. The Wilton Wahoos (WYW) is USA Swimming Level 4 Recognized competitive swimming team in Fairfield County.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH- PART TIME

To represent the YMCA personally, professionally and in a manner in accordance with the mission and goals of the YMCA. The Assistant Swimming Coach, under the supervision of the Swim Team Director, provides safe, motivational and knowledgeable leadership to the members, volunteers and program participants.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatic Director is responsible for developing markets and providing supervision of the aquatic programs and facilities as assigned including but not limited to the Bell Road Y and Goodtimes Pool locations.

HEAD COACH – SWIM TEAM

The Head Swim Coach is the leader of this experience and thereby responsible for planning and leading all activities involved in the operations of the JCCSF Swim team, including teaching the swimmers stroke development through guided workouts and preparing participants for competitive swim meets. The Coach is expected to attend all swim meets and team functions throughout the year, manage the team data base for all athletes and is also responsible for creating and maintaining a clean and safe environment for the swim team participants.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Camp Skylemar is in search of a well-qualified and experienced Aquatics Director, from mid-June through mid-August. Skylemar, located in southern Maine, offers top-notch instruction and enjoyment in water and land sports, for 200 boys, ages 7-17. The setting is spectacular, with 240 acres of fields and forest, and best of all, Trickey Pond.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH & ASSISTANT PROGRAM MANAGER

This Full-Time position is split between assisting to manage our Lessons Program and coaching one of our Age Group levels on the year-round Club Team. This person will report directly to and work closely with our Head Age Group Coach / Assistant General Manager. When selecting a candidate, we will place the greatest emphasis on fitment with our current staff. Candidates with a strong passion for coaching despite a lack of experience are encouraged to apply.

FULL TIME WILTON YMCA WAHOOS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP/ YMCA MASTER’S TEAM COACH

The Wilton Y Wahoos are looking for an energetic, motivated, and experienced coach to join our staff as an Assistant Age Group Coach. The Wilton Wahoos (WYW) is USA Swimming Level 4 Recognized competitive swimming team in Fairfield County.

LEAD SITE COACH (PART TIME)

The Topspin Lead Coach at Carolina Aquatics has a unique opportunity to put their stamp on a wide variety of talented swimmers. Located in the fast-growing community of Lexington, Topspin is a crucial part of CA’s long-term strategic plan to solidify its place as the premier team in the Midlands of South Carolina.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must have previous competitive swimming experience. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends. The salary range for this position is $13.00 to $20.00 per hour based on experience

HEAD SWIM COACH

Applicants must be 21 years or older, have previous competitive swimming experience, certified first aid and CPR. Previous coaching experience required. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends. The salary range for this position is $15.00 to $25.00 per hour based on experience. Applicants should include a letter on interest and resume with their application. Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2020.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Solana Beach Swim Masters has been offering daily practices since February 1994 in beautiful Solana Beach, CA at the Pardee Aquatics Center branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. To take the program to the next level, we are seeking a dynamic, inviting, and experienced COACH to lead the way!

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Director of Aquatics manages all administrative functions for the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium, and coordinates with programming from AA Physical Education, AA Athletics, Charger Aquatics, and Think Academy. In addition, the Director provides technical assistance and consultation with the Think Summer program.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GATOR SWIM CAMPS SEEK COACHES AND COUNSELORS

Supervision of the campers for the duration of the session. Coach a minimum of two 2-hour sessions during the day. Be a great communicator and enjoy working with younger swimmers. Pass background/safety checks and work within the framework of UF and UAA policies and principles. Enjoy people and the fun and craziness that is camp.

SUMMER HEAD COACH IN CINCINNATI

Wyoming Swordfish is a summer recreational swim and dive team located in a small community 10 miles north of downtown Cincinnati. Our team is roughly 150 swimmers and divers from ages 4 to 18. We are part of the Private Pool Swim League in Cincinnati, Ohio made up of 14 teams. Our season runs from Memorial Day to late July with weekly dual meets culminating in a Championship Week.

HEAD OF AQUATICS

UWCSEA is looking for a Head of Aquatics to join its Dover Campus from August 2020 to lead and further develop our well established and successful aquatics programme. Supported by a 10-lane, 50 metre and a learn-to-swim pool, the programme serves a team of 300 competitive swimmers and a Learn-to-Swim and Recreational Swim programme that caters to around 250 students.

GREENWICH COUNTRY CLUB POOL FACILITIES DIRECTOR

Position is self-supportive, however the General Manager will directly oversee member related concerns at the pool. The Aquatics Director will also collaborate with the Seasonal Chair (Pool, Swim and Camp Committees) in determining the priorities of the Club’s aquatic programs.

TRIDENT AQUATIC CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Trident Aquatic Club is accepting resumes for the position of Age Group/Head Age Group Coach. The position is flexible and offers a lot opportunity for the right applicant. Additional income opportunities are available with learn-to-swim and private lessons. Trident Aquatic Club offers everything from a growing learn-to-swim program to US Open Qualifiers.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Oversee the planning, development, and supervision for the aquatics program at the Veterans Park

Community Center indoor pool and the Aquatic Complex on Hwy 321.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR THE ARKANSAS DOLPHINS SWIM TEAM

The Arkansas Dolphins Assistant Coach-Cabot will work under the direction of the Head Site Coach of the Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team Cabot Sites. The Assistant Coach will train assigned groups under the direction of the Head Site Coach and take on other duties as assigned.

HEAD SITE COACH FOR THE ARKANSAS DOLPHINS SWIM TEAM

The Arkansas Dolphins Head Site Coach-Cabot will oversee the Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team Cabot Sites. The Head Site Coach will train, manage and schedule all swim coaches based on the developed budget based on site athlete numbers and oversee the program development of all training and swim meets that the site participates in. The Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team is owned and operated by The Athletic Clubs of Arkansas.

ASSISTANT COACH

Great Hills Aquatic Rush is seeking a part-time assistant coach. Practice hours are Mondays – Fridays 4:00p-7:30p with some weekend meet responsibilities as well. Position may extend to full time and salaried as swim team growth progresses.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING – NEW TRIER AQUATICS

Develop and oversee program development for all facets of the competitive swim program

Primary coach for top 7th & 8th Graders with option to expand upon integration into program

Coordinate 1 yr/3 yr/5 yr program plans with CEO/Head Coach

HEAD COACH – GRAYLYN GATORS

Graylyn Crest Swim Club (GCSC) is a private club located in Wilmington, DE. GCSC has been a haven for summer swimming and a source of fun and relaxation for generations of families. GSCS offers various aquatics programs including a swim team and swim lessons. The GCSC family is looking for a Head Swim Coach to lead our competitive swim club, the Gators, for many summers to come!

HEAD COACH – INDIANA SWIM CLUB – BLOOMINGTON, IN

ISC is seeking an experienced, energetic and competitive head coach to join our dynamic team. The individual will be responsible for the club development from beginner to elite levels, club administration, oversight of training plans and staffing, and providing a long-term strategic direction. This is a full-time, year-round salaried position.

SWIMMING COACH

We are looking for a trained swimming coach for a period of 1-2 months for private tutoring of a 12 year old athlete.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Primary responsibilities include maintaining 3 pools, managing aquatics staff and executing special events while upholding Health Department regulations and Club rules. The successful individual must have experience life guarding and working with swim teams. Candidate must have excellent organizational skills and strong communication skills. Additional key responsibilities include monitoring budget, scheduling all aquatics staff, marketing for pool programs & events, and billing.

SUMMER HEAD SWIM COACH

The Forest Hollow Gators Swim Team is looking to fill the position of Head Swim Coach for the 2020 summer swim season. We are looking for an experienced coach to help strengthen and grow our team. We would like someone with previous swim experience, previous coaching experience, a great attitude, strong stroke development and technical skills, team spirit and enthusiasm.

HEAD COACH POSITION AT CONCORD COUNTRY CLUB IN WEST CHESTER, PA

Concord Country Club in West Chester, PA is currently accepting applications for head and assistant coaching positions for the 2020 summer swim season.

HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Athletic Department at Cal Poly is seeking a Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Programs. The Athletic Department sponsors 21 sports at the Division I NCAA level. All sports compete in the Big West Conference except Football (Big Sky Conference), Wrestling and Men’s Swimming (PAC-12) and Women’s Swimming (MPSF). Cal Poly Athletics is committed to providing a broad based, high quality, competitive, NCAA Division I athletic program that affords student-athletes opportunities to take advantage of Cal Poly’s unique “learn by doing” philosophy.

SWIM LESSON COORDINATOR – ADMIN/INSTRUCTOR

We are looking for a personable and enthusiastic individual to join our growing company. This position will mainly be administrative and focus on customer relations and scheduling our swim lesson program. This position will also handle various other administrative tasks as needed. Ideally, we would also like the person working in this role to also teach swim lessons and/or lifeguard/CPR classes as needed.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR

We are looking for a dedicated Program Director to be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all aspects of our LAPS Program activities. These responsibilities include developing and managing the program’s budget, assist with hiring staff, managing the day to day operations of the program, promoting LAPS activities and events, and tracking the program’s progress. The LAPS Program Director will also liaise with the Stingrays coaching staff.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – YANKEE CLIPPERS SWIM TEAM – SPRINGFIELD MA

The Yankee Clippers Swim Team is looking for multiple assistant coaches to assist at practice, and potentially at swim meets. Weekly commitment based off applicants availability. Ideally this would be for 3-4 days per week, however this can be adjusted due to circumstance and experience.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Huntington Crescent Club, located in Western Suffolk County, is a family oriented, privately owned country club with an 18-hole premiere golf course & 16 tennis courts. Our spectacular heated pool facility also features poolside & patio dining. This season will be especially exciting as we will be operating out of our brand new clubhouse !

AGE GROUP COACH — NOVAQUATICS

Novaquatics is a year-round swim club located in Orange County, CA serving over 1,000 athletes. We are currently looking for a coach to lead groups consisting of swimmers ages 9-12.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – PEDDIE SCHOOL

The Peddie Aquatic Center at The Peddie School seeks an Aquatics Director. The Peddie Aquatic Center provides optimal training conditions for the school’s competitive swimmers and offers a variety of programs for the local community.

LEARN TO SWIM PROGRAM MANAGER

Duties include Plan the learn to swim scheme of work, Structure the lessons which will be delivered by all coaches, Ensure our LTS coaches are adhering to the developed scheme of work, Report on the progression of all children in the program.

PR & MARKETING INTERNSHIP W/CHAMPION’S MOJO PODCAST

Champion’s Mojo Podcast is seeking a team player to fill an unpaid position for a 6-8 month internship in PR & Marketing. The ideal person/intern will work approximately 10 hours per week (part-time) from home in exchange for gaining experience in Sports Journalism, PR and Marketing–and having some fun working with some of the greatest champions in our sport and beyond. Intern will help with various aspects of our elite Swimming Podcast.

YARROW FAMILY YMCA (HEAD COACH)

Provides direct leadership, coaching, encouragement, and motivation to YMCA swim team coaches and members. Collaborates with coaches and volunteers of other swim teams to establish league rules and coordinate swim competition events. Relates to members, parents, other coaches, and YMCA staff in a positive and professional manner at all times.

WATERFRONT DIRECTOR FOR SUMMER CAMP IN MAINE

Skylemar, located in southern Maine, offers top-notch instruction and enjoyment in aquatics and land sports for 200 boys, ages 7-17. The setting is spectacular and well maintained, with 200 acres of fields and forest, and best of all, Trickey Pond.

AQUATICS/WELLNESS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics/Wellness Director is responsible for developing, implementation, administration and supervision of the Historic Cleveland Ave YMCA aquatics and wellness programs. This position will also oversee the Kershaw YMCA pool and summer camp aquatic programs and staff. Will directly supervise all employees in the Aquatic/Wellness Departments to include Safety around Water program.

HEAD COACH – HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE TEAM

This position is for the Head Coach of the Snohomish High School Girls Swim and Dive Team. The Head Coach will be responsible for the Varsity Swimmers. Several of the student-athletes already have futures cuts. Head Coach will be tasked with helping the team achieve their district and state meet goals.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

We are looking for a responsible and engaged leader who is excited to develop and manage our Aquatics team and programs. You thrive on serving children and families, are a certified lifeguard, display positive communication skills and can manage a dynamic team. You will ensure that day to day operations run smoothly and that members and program participants have an exceptional experience. Additionally, you will ensure compliance with health and safety laws. This position reports to the General Manager.

FULL TIME MOBILE SWIMMING TEACHER ON GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Swim School is a small busy mobile swim school teaching swimming classes to babies up to adults for over 13+ yrs in sunny Grand Cayman Islands.

AQUATICS DECK SUPERVISOR (FLUSHING YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

