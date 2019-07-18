See 1641 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2331 Swim Jobs.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

This part-time, 10-month position will assist in the organization, implementation, and skill instruction of daily practice, and game-day preparation. Must demonstrate the ability to instruct the student/athletes (team) in all aspects of coaching in the absence of the head coach.

ASSISTANT COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY SWIMMING & DIVING

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), one of the most highly respected NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Ashland University offers a comprehensive 23-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus

FULL TIME COACHING POSITIONS

The Santa Clara Swim Club, located in the Silicon Valley, is seeking highly motivated, hard-working individuals for a full time coach position. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics and have good teaching and communication skills. This individual will also be enthusiastic, patient, and team-oriented.

ARENA USA CONTENT MARKETING COORDINATOR

The ideal candidate understands athletes, studies trends, thrives on culture, and uses this insight to create and share messages or imagery that excites and engages our fans across social networks, email, print media, video channels, and beyond!

ASSISTANT HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR – FULL TIME POSITION

FBST was formed on the Fort Belvoir Military Installation in 1974 as a private organization. It has since mobilized to the Fairfax County Recreation Centers surrounding Fort Belvoir to accommodate growth and access to more water. We are the most flexible swim team in the Metro DC area. We offer practices on afternoons/evenings/weekends and mornings. We have enjoyed a nice managed growth over the years and look to provide the best swimming technique and training to suit the needs of our athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Wilton Wahoos swim team (www.wywahoos.org), is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic part time Assistant Swim Coach(s) to join its staff and work with our Age Group program. The Wilton Wahoos swim team was recently named a Silver-medal club in the USA Swimming Club Excellence program and a Level 4 club in the USA Swimming Development program. We currently have approximately 300 swimmers in eight training groups ranging in age from 5-18 and abilities from beginners to Olympic Trials qualifiers.

AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME)

The WTRC Sharks Swim Team, based in Centerville, OH, is looking for a positive, energetic, flexible, passionate, team-oriented and self-motivated coach to lead our Tiger (11-13 yr olds), Hammerhead (6-8 yr olds) and Lemon Shark (6 and Under) groups. The WTRC Sharks are a Volunteer Parent Board run 501-3(c) non-profit organization. We train at the Washington Township Rec Center (25 yard, 8 lanes) throughout the year, as well as, outdoor training at local pools (25 meter and 50 meter, 6-8 lanes) during the summer.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

At the Westfield Area YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on developing the potential of kids, improving individual health and well-being, and giving back and supporting our neighbors, being a part of the Y will bring about meaningful change not just within yourself but in your community. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, ability, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH-ALCOA TN

Prime Aquatics, based in Alcoa TN, located in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains is accepting applications for a part-time assistant coach for the upcoming short course season. Prime Aquatics is a USA Swimming year round swim program serving swimmers of all levels by offering programs in competitive swimming and lesson programs.

JUNIOR PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Peddie Aquatic Association (PAA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position Junior Program Director. PAA is a USA Swimming program owned and operated by the Peddie School, a private boarding high school located in central New Jersey. Peddie Aquatics has been named a Silver Medal Club in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

HEAD COACH, ELLENSBURG AREA SWIM TEAM

The ideal individual selected for this full-time position needs to be experienced in the day to day operation of a larger swim club, be self-motivated, organized, and an excellent motivator/communicator. The head coach of EAST will possess the ability to connect and maintain positive working relationships with swimmers, parents, and coaching staff alike.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Athletic Department seeks an Assistant Swim Coach. Reporting to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach, the incumbent will be the lead Senior Gold Swim Coach for the Retriever Aquatic Club and assist in managing the Aquatics Center

SWIM COACH

The work of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and institutional rules and regulations.

PART TIME COACH – DAD’S CLUB SWIM TEAM

Candidates should have some coaching and swimming experience, be energetic with an understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Blue Legend Swim School is seeking a part-time/full-time swim coach to work with our group swim programs, which consist of Basic, Elementary, Intermediate, Advanced and Pro programs. This entails working with swimmers ages 4-15 years with a wide range of abilities. The assistant swim coach will oversee training activities of assigned groups and instruct group lessons focusing on technique, endurance, stroke development and drills, etc.

FULL TIME COACH & FACILITY MANAGER

This position will manage and oversee all general maintenance of our facility. This position will assist our Assistant General Manager to manage our lifeguard staff and make sure daily, weekly and monthly duties are being performed. This person will report to and work closely with our General Manager to coordinate facility repairs and improvement projects.

HEAD COACH – ALLIGATOR AQUATICS

Alligator Aquatics is a non-profit, parent board run organization. It is a well-established, long-standing organization, with a history of swimming excellence. Alligator Aquatics is centered around Arlington Heights, Illinois (located in the Northwest Chicago Suburbs) and draws swimmers from several surrounding towns.

HPAC – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool. We have and will continue to host swim meets with 700+ swimmers.

BIOLA UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Biola Assistant Swimming coach is responsible for aiding the Head Coach in establishing an effective, competitive, and successful team program, where student-athletes have a positive intercollegiate experience. The Assistant Coach must demonstrate strong administrative and technical coaching skills and be fully committed to the mission and goals of the Program, the Athletics Department, as well as the Institution.

KING UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Assist head coach in all aspects of the swim program. Such aspects include recruiting, planning workouts, supporting student-athletes, compliance obligations, driving vans, and traveling to meets and training trip. This job covers full tuition and pays a stipend of $8 per hour at 80 hours per month.

SOUTH PASADENA SEA TIGERS HEAD COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Club is seeking qualified individuals interested in the head coach position. A successful candidate will demonstrate a strong ability to develop and fine tune stroke technique in swimmers at varying levels and age groups. Candidate must possess strong leadership skills, a positive attitude and passion for teaching the fundamental stroke techniques. Must be a role model for swimmers of all ages and committed to fostering a positive and healthy environment.

INDIANA SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Indiana Swim Club (ISC) was originally founded in 1955 as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. As a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, ISC is run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. ISC is a multi-site 200+ member of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, and Indiana Swimming, Inc. (ISI), the governing body for swimming in the state of Indiana.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, DURANGO, COLORADO

DGO is a USA Swimming affiliated team. We currently have 75 plus swimmers in five progressive training groups: Copper, Bronze, Silver, Gold, & Platinum that train year-round with a staff of 2 certified coaches. These groups are designed to provide athletes with a fun team atmosphere where swimmers of similar ability and commitment practice together and TEAM is emphasized in a competitive setting.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

COM Aquatics is located in Midland, TX. We own our own facility and have 280 swimmers on the team. We have a comprehensive, total team curriculum for in water and dry land skills that focus on long term athlete development. We value our swimmers as people and strive to create a life-changing environment where their success is certain.

EASTERN ILLINOIS – HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Eastern Illinois University is seeking candidates for the position of Head Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming. The Head Coach for Swimming is responsible for the management and administration of all phases of a varsity intercollegiate Swimming program and team, within the guidelines, rules and regulations of the University, Conference and the NCAA.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

To provide assistance to the Head Coach in areas of the program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, competition, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics.

THE FISH – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

ILLINOIS TECH ASSISTANT COACH

The Illinois Tech Swimming and Diving program is currently seeking a Part-Time Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will serve both the Men’s and Women’s teams and will report directly to the Head Coach. The position is part-time, with an expected contribution of approximately 20 hours per week over the course of the 2019-20 academic year. Pay is commensurate with experience.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING AT THE AACHENER SCHWIMMVEREIN 06

As a swimming club ASV06 we would like to offer our active members competitive sport. It is important for us that we can lead swimmers to competitive sports and their personal top performances. Traditionally we attach great importance to a functioning team structure, therefore the annual DMS (German Team Championships, or league swimming) belong also to our highlights in the competition year.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Schroeder YMCA Swim Team is looking for an assistant swim coach beginning after Labor Day. The successful applicant should be able to work with all ages but should be particularly good and experienced with younger swimmers.

PRIVATE SWIM COACH ($30-$45/HR)

Sunsational Swim School is seeking experienced Swim Instructors to teach lessons at clients’ home and community pools nationwide. As a Sunsational private swim instructor, you’ll travel to local home pools to teach students 1-on-1 in the comfort of their home or community pool. You’ll enjoy the opportunity to work with a variety of students, from beginner to advanced, infant to adult, all at your own choice.

FULL-TIME HEAD COACH LOVELAND SWIM CLUB – LOVELAND, CO

Loveland Swim Club is seeking a full-time Head Coach to start at the beginning of the Short Course season. Loveland is a well-established team (est. 1966) serving over 200 swimmers ages 4-college. We are strong competitors in the U.S. Western Zone with a team that includes multiple national champions, US Olympic Trials qualifiers, Senior and Junior National swimmers, and age-group all-stars. We train across several pools in the Loveland area and host several well-attended meets each year.

BOYS AND GIRLS HEAD AND ASSISTANT SWIM POSITIONS

The individual selected is responsible for all aspects in the operation of the swim program, including, but not limited to: directing staff, character development, communications with various constituencies, planning practice, game preparations, and promoting Stoughton Athletic Department foundational goals.

HEAD COACH & CURRICULUM MANAGER

We are looking for someone with a competitive swimming background, who is passionate about educating children through sports. Someone who not only cares about the next gold medal, but more so about the long-term development of every learner. As Head Coach & Curriculum Manager you will manage all aspects of the Competitive Swim Team. As such you will be required to co-create the holistic curriculum and corresponding season plans, and implement it accordingly through daily coaching sessions, swim meets and other relevant activities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

This position is responsible for assisting all phases of the very successful women’s swimming and diving program as it relates to the mission of Duquesne University Department of Athletics. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching, recruiting, budgeting, team travel, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

YOTA AGE GROUP SITE COORDINATOR SANFORD, NC

YOTA Age Group Site Coordinator is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program at the Ingram YMCA in Lee County NC while ensuring that all aspects of the program fulfill the mission, vision, and goals of the YMCA. This is a full time position that includes hours supporting the aquatic program as a lifeguard.

ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

Macalester College, an NCAA Division III school, seeks to hire a part-time Assistant Dive Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in all aspects of the Diving program development, including practice and competition, recruitment and retention of academically and athletically qualified student-athletes in a rigorous academic environment, coaching and teaching of student-athletes, and additional duties assigned by the head coach.

SWIMMAC LOOKING FOR FULL-TIME SENIOR LEAD COACH AT HUNTERSVILLE SITE

SwimMAC Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers swimming programs for people of all ages and experience levels. Established as the Mecklenburg Aquatic Club in 1977, SwimMAC has achieved Level 4 status in the USA Swimming Club Recognition program, #1 in the country in USA Swimming Scholastic All-Americans, ranked #2 in this past short course season USA Swimming Virtual Club championships, and is currently a Gold Medal Swim Club.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Bozeman Brookies (BMA) is currently accepting resumes for the Lead Age Group Coach. Our team is a year-round club swim team located in Bozeman, Montana. We seek a person who is committed to providing focused and dedicated coaching and equipping young athletes with the work ethic and skills needed to become champions in and out of the pool.

HEAD COACH – EDGE SWIM CLUB

The Edge Swim Club is Vermont’s largest swim club with over 140 swimmers. We are a competitive swim team which focuses on process, hard work, determination, community and positive support. Our swimmers are hard-working and encompass all ability levels – development through Senior National. Several of our swimmers have continued on to compete at the college level.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP POSITION

Tennessee Aquatics (TNAQ) is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Age Group coaching position. Tennessee Aquatics is a USA Swimming registered year round swimming and diving team serving athletes of all levels by offering USA Swimming and USA Diving competitive programs, USMS masters swimming, non-competitive swim groups, and lessons programs.

GRAND CAYMAN — SWIM SCHOOL COORDINATOR/ASSISTANT SWIM/SYNCHRO COACH

Camana Bay Aquatic Club is growing. We are looking for the right person to help us continue to expand our programs. We are looking for someone to coordinate and develop our established swim school program as well as serve as an assistant coach for our competitive swimming and synchro programs.

HEAD SWIM COACH — GRAND CAYMAN

Camana Bay Aquatic Club is looking for a dynamic leader to help us build our already established team. The ideal candidate will have the skills and experience to work with current staff, the club board of directors, member families, and swimmers to develop and implement a plan for the future of our club.

LEAD COMPETITIVE COACH

Piranhas Aquatic Club is seeking a lead competitive coach to work with swimmers in our

competitive team. Piranhas Aquatic Club is a year-round USA swimming program in the

Elk Grove area. The organization also offers USMS Masters Swimming, and a summer recreational swim team.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Delta Aquatic Club of Cleveland, MS, is currently looking for a full-time Head Coach. The Delta Aquatic Club is an age-group swimming program teaching children from 5-18 years of age, from beginners to elite swimmers.

LEARN TO SWIM COACH

The Workplace for Healthy Lifestyles Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort values our Associates. We believe that good health and happiness in the workplace is essential. We aim to ignite your passion for endless learning opportunities and encourage all Associates to live healthy lifestyles. Our team is made up of medical experts, professional coaches and athletes from Phuket, Thailand and all over the globe. Our resort is one of the best benefits workplaces in Phuket. If you’re looking for a work experience that fulfills your active and healthy lifestyle, come and join Thanyapura family.

ASSISTANT ELITE COACH

The Workplace for Healthy Lifestyles Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort values our Associates. We believe that good health and happiness in the workplace is essential. We aim to ignite your passion for endless learning opportunities and encourage all Associates to live healthy lifestyles. Our team is made up of medical experts, professional coaches and athletes from Phuket, Thailand and all over the globe. Our resort is one of the best benefits workplaces in Phuket. If you’re looking for a work experience that fulfills your active and healthy lifestyle, come and join Thanyapura family.

