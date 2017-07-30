Russian Women Break European Record To Win Medley Relay Silver

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The Americans were the heavy favorites for gold in the women’s 400 medley relay, boasting four individual medalists on their squad, but the other spots on the podium were largely up for grabs.
The Russians were in the mix, but the Australians were the definite favorites for silver. However, the team of Anastasia Fesikova, Yuliya Efimova, Svetlana Chimrova and Veronika Popova put together four superb legs to claim the 2nd spot in a new European record time of 3:53.38.
Efimova wins her 4th medal of the competition, throwing down the fastest breaststroke leg in history at 1:04.03.
The swim erases over a second and a half off Denmark’s mark of 3:55.01, set in 2016 when they won the Olympic bronze medal. They also break their national record, comprised of the same four athletes, by over two seconds. It was 3:55.66, also set at the Olympic Games.
Check out a split comparison of the previous and new European record setting teams:
|Russia – 3:53.38
|Denmark – 3:55.01
|Fesikova (58.96)
|Nielsen (58.75)
|Efimova (1:04.03)
|Pedersen (1:06.62)
|Chimrova (56.99)
|Ottesen (56.43)
|Popova (53.40)
|Blume (53.21)
